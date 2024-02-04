Daily news update: Floyd Shivambu court blow, R121m Powerball winner and 324 pupils rushed to hospital

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the Presidency has responded to the Democratic Alliance’s threat for legal action if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not take action against Deputy President Paul Mashatile over the corruption allegations against him.

Furthermore, the Western Cape High Court struck off the roll EFF member Floyd Shivambu’s urgent application to set aside the decision to deduct nine days’ salary from him.

News today: 4 February

ICJ says it can rule on most of Ukraine’s case against Russia’s invasion

The United Nations’ top court said on Friday a case brought by Ukraine against Russia over the brutal 2022 invasion could go ahead after ruling it had jurisdiction over most of the points made by Kyiv.

The judges including President Joan Donoghue (C) attend a session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case of Ukraine against Russia, in The Hague on 2 February 2024. -Picture: Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP

Ukraine dragged Russia before the International Court of Justice only a few days after the invasion, seeking to battle its neighbour on all fronts, legal as well as diplomatic and military.

Read more here

Parliament welcomes court decision on Floyd Shivambu’s deducted salary

Parliament on Friday welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s decision to strike off the roll EFF member Floyd Shivambu’s urgent application to set aside the decision to deduct nine days’ salary from him.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Shivambu approached the court after the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests decided to dock his pay after finding he failed to disclose the R180,000 he received from Sgameka Projects in 2017.

Read more here

Presidency tells DA to go to police if it has evidence implicating Mashatile

The Presidency on Saturday said it has noted the statement made by the DA about Deputy President Paul Mashatile, but questioned why the party had not given its “docket” to the police.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

The DA on Friday gave President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday to respond to its demand to remove Mashatile.

Read more here

Eastern Cape health dept on high alert after 324 pupils rushed to healthcare facilities

The Eastern Cape department of health is on high alert 324 pupils from Osborn Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca were rushed to healthcare facilities this week.

Picture: iStock

According to MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, the pupils were rushed to the healthcare facilities vomiting and with diarrhoea over two days.

Read more here

R121m Powerball jackpot winner claims prize after partner’s premonition of new house and car

One lucky South African is now R121 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot.

Picture: X/@sa_lottery

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced that the Powerball jackpot was finally won after 19 consecutive roll-overs. The total prize money was R121.629,573.01.

Read more here

Can you claim if a pothole causes a car accident?

If poor road conditions cause a car accident, you can claim – but you will have to prepare your case properly to ensure it succeeds.

Image: iStock

Potholes and poor driving levels are major causes of accidents and even if it is sometimes only your car’s tyres that must be replaced, large potholes can cause much worse damage. Your insurance usually pays for the damages, but what happens if you are not insured?

Read more here

Lorch explains why he left Pirates to join Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorch has opened up about his shock move to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Thembinkosi Lorch (Pic Twitter)

Lorch joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on deadline day last Friday in a move that caught many by surprise even though Phakaaathi reported Sundowns’ interest back in 2022.

Read more here

WATCH: KFC opens first innovation hub in Johannesburg

KFC has opened the first-ever innovation hub in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

KFC opens first innovation hub. Pictures: Supplied and Instagram/@moozlie

This concept store will serve as a retail space and an innovation hub for the brand.

Read more here