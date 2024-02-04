Daily news update: Floyd Shivambu court blow, R121m Powerball winner and 324 pupils rushed to hospital
The Citizen
In today’s news, the Presidency has responded to the Democratic Alliance’s threat for legal action if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not take action against Deputy President Paul Mashatile over the corruption allegations against him.
Furthermore, the Western Cape High Court struck off the roll EFF member Floyd Shivambu’s urgent application to set aside the decision to deduct nine days’ salary from him.
News today: 4 February
ICJ says it can rule on most of Ukraine’s case against Russia’s invasion
The United Nations’ top court said on Friday a case brought by Ukraine against Russia over the brutal 2022 invasion could go ahead after ruling it had jurisdiction over most of the points made by Kyiv.
Ukraine dragged Russia before the International Court of Justice only a few days after the invasion, seeking to battle its neighbour on all fronts, legal as well as diplomatic and military.
Parliament welcomes court decision on Floyd Shivambu’s deducted salary
Parliament on Friday welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s decision to strike off the roll EFF member Floyd Shivambu’s urgent application to set aside the decision to deduct nine days’ salary from him.
Shivambu approached the court after the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests decided to dock his pay after finding he failed to disclose the R180,000 he received from Sgameka Projects in 2017.
Presidency tells DA to go to police if it has evidence implicating Mashatile
The Presidency on Saturday said it has noted the statement made by the DA about Deputy President Paul Mashatile, but questioned why the party had not given its “docket” to the police.
The DA on Friday gave President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday to respond to its demand to remove Mashatile.
Eastern Cape health dept on high alert after 324 pupils rushed to healthcare facilities
The Eastern Cape department of health is on high alert 324 pupils from Osborn Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca were rushed to healthcare facilities this week.
According to MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, the pupils were rushed to the healthcare facilities vomiting and with diarrhoea over two days.
R121m Powerball jackpot winner claims prize after partner’s premonition of new house and car
One lucky South African is now R121 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot.
National Lottery operator Ithuba announced that the Powerball jackpot was finally won after 19 consecutive roll-overs. The total prize money was R121.629,573.01.
Can you claim if a pothole causes a car accident?
If poor road conditions cause a car accident, you can claim – but you will have to prepare your case properly to ensure it succeeds.
Potholes and poor driving levels are major causes of accidents and even if it is sometimes only your car’s tyres that must be replaced, large potholes can cause much worse damage. Your insurance usually pays for the damages, but what happens if you are not insured?
Lorch explains why he left Pirates to join Sundowns
Thembinkosi Lorch has opened up about his shock move to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Lorch joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on deadline day last Friday in a move that caught many by surprise even though Phakaaathi reported Sundowns’ interest back in 2022.
WATCH: KFC opens first innovation hub in Johannesburg
KFC has opened the first-ever innovation hub in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
This concept store will serve as a retail space and an innovation hub for the brand.