LIVE UPDATES: KZN Premier inaugurated ahead of Thursday’s presidential ceremony
Keep up to date with the latest preparations and arrivals ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Wednesday.
The stage is being set at The Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony. Picture: GCIS
All roads lead to the Union Buildings on Wednesday for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the country by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday.
He was nominated by his party and secured 283 votes to the 44 for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.
Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to be among those who celebrate his inauguration this week. The ceremony will kick off at 8 am on 19 June 2024.
Follow below for the latest updates from preparations, the inauguration ceremony itself, and reactions.
Ramaphosa’s call for unity
Speaking after his election on Friday, Ramaphosa called for unity.
“We competed against each other in the elections. It was divisive. But it was plain that the people of SA expect parties to find common ground and work together.
“The reality is that no party got the majority, so we must work together within the framework of the constitution,” he added.
He was applauded as he took to the podium and showered with well-wishes.
Road closures
Dozens of roads near the Union Buildings will be closed from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, 20 June.
Roads affected are:
- Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street
- Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street
- Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street
- Festival and Stanza Bopape Street
- Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hill and Stanza Bopape Street
- Orient and Stanza Bopape Street
- Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street
- East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street
- Pine and Stanza Bopape Street
- Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street
- Johan and Stanza Bopape Street
- Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street
- Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street
- Ledys/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street
- Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street
- Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street
- Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street
- Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street
- Madiba Street and Government Avenue
- Edmond Street and Government Avenue
- Balmoral and Government Avenue
- Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road
- Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street
- Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House
- East and Government Avenue
- Beckett Street and Government Avenue
- Pine Street and Government Avenue
- Blackwood Street and Government Avenue
- North Street
- Soutpansberg Street
- Van De Merwe Street
- Nuffield Street
Alternative routes include:
- Pretorius Street
- Park Street
- Du Toit Street
- Greef Street
- Frederika Street
- Justice Mahomed Street
There will also be a park-and-ride system from Rietondale Park.
The shuttles will run from 3am and no private vehicle will be allowed to access the Union Buildings or the surrounding area, except for residents with permits.