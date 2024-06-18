LIVE UPDATES: KZN Premier inaugurated ahead of Thursday’s presidential ceremony

Keep up to date with the latest preparations and arrivals ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Wednesday.

The stage is being set at The Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony. Picture: GCIS

All roads lead to the Union Buildings on Wednesday for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the country by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday.

He was nominated by his party and secured 283 votes to the 44 for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.

Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to be among those who celebrate his inauguration this week. The ceremony will kick off at 8 am on 19 June 2024.

Follow below for the latest updates from preparations, the inauguration ceremony itself, and reactions.

Ramaphosa’s call for unity

Speaking after his election on Friday, Ramaphosa called for unity.

“We competed against each other in the elections. It was divisive. But it was plain that the people of SA expect parties to find common ground and work together.

“The reality is that no party got the majority, so we must work together within the framework of the constitution,” he added.

He was applauded as he took to the podium and showered with well-wishes.

Road closures

Dozens of roads near the Union Buildings will be closed from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, 20 June.

Roads affected are:

Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street

Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street

Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street

Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street

Festival and Stanza Bopape Street

Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street

Hill and Stanza Bopape Street

Orient and Stanza Bopape Street

Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street

East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street

Pine and Stanza Bopape Street

Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street

Johan and Stanza Bopape Street

Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street

Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street

Ledys/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street

Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street

Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street

Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street

Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street

Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street

Madiba Street and Government Avenue

Edmond Street and Government Avenue

Balmoral and Government Avenue

Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road

Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street

Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House

East and Government Avenue

Beckett Street and Government Avenue

Pine Street and Government Avenue

Blackwood Street and Government Avenue

North Street

Soutpansberg Street

Van De Merwe Street

Nuffield Street

Alternative routes include:

Pretorius Street

Park Street

Du Toit Street

Greef Street

Frederika Street

Justice Mahomed Street

There will also be a park-and-ride system from Rietondale Park.

The shuttles will run from 3am and no private vehicle will be allowed to access the Union Buildings or the surrounding area, except for residents with permits.