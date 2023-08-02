Daily news update: Buthelezi in ICU, ‘killing machine’ in Senzo case, Riverlea still the same

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was reportedly hospitalised on Tuesday evening, more updates to follow today.

Meanwhile, more shocking revelations were revealed on Tuesday during the murder trial Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court.

Daily news: 2 August 2023

Prince Buthelezi in ICU

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Buthelezi was hospitalised on Monday, 24 July. Photo: File

According to sources close to the family and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Prince Buthelezi has lost the ability to speak.

The 94-year-old prince was initially hospitalised for backpain Monday, 24 July for treatment and recovery.

‘My killing machine’

More shocking revelations were heard during the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

The state’s new witness, Sergeant Moses Mabasa, took the stand to testify in the trial following the conclusion of his colleague Colonel Lambertus Steyn’s cross-examination.

Four of five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial speak to their various legal representatives while sitting in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Mabasa, who is also an analyst within the South African Police Service (Saps), revealed the intricate contents of information extracted from the cellphone of accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

‘Public Protector’s findings irrational’

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has approached the courts to challenge the Public Protector’s contested report on the Phala Phala scandal.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula at the Debate on State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on 14 February 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula filed the party’s papers in the Pretoria High Court sitting on Monday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka and Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen being cited as respondents in the application.

Gcaleka recently cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in relation to the burglary at his Phala Phala farm, where millions of rand were stolen during a burglary in February 2020.

Riverlea, the day after

Hours after police minister Bheki Cele rolled into town with strong words and big promises, residents of Riverlea say nothing much has changed.

Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with burning tyres and rocks. Photo: Shaun Holland

Community activist Nomaan Mubarak told The Citizen residents are hoping Cele keeps his promises of restoring calm to the suburb. But if he fails to do so, they will be going back to the streets to protest and make their voices heard.

Riverlea was described as a “warzone” after a weekend of gun battles and protests over illegal mining and zama zamas.

‘Exceptionally high’ pollution

Johannesburg and the surrounding cities have recorded exceptionally high pollution levels in the past past month.

Beautiful Johannesburg city skyline and high rise towers and buildings. Picture: iStock

This is according to recent data from the South African Air Quality Information Centre (SAAQIS).

“In the past 30 days, average PM2.5 concentrations in Johannesburg reached the highest monthly average level since at least 2018, 72 micrograms per metre cube,” Lauri Myllyvirta from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea).

