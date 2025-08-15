Lease probe marches on despite Public Works senior official’s resignation – Macpherson

The top-ranking official faced the possibility of suspension before she voluntarily vacated her office.

A senior official in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has stepped down while under scrutiny for alleged irregularities involving leases and maintenance contracts.

Nyeleti Mthetwa, formerly the deputy director-general (DDG) in charge of real estate management services, recently handed in her resignation after being asked to address several accusations.

She also faced the possibility of suspension.

The division oversees the government’s vast property portfolio, which includes leasing office space for government departments – transactions valued in the billions of rands.

The real estate management services branch has long been plagued by claims of wrongdoing, according to Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson.

Hence, the minister called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) last year to push for a presidential proclamation authorising investigations into suspected mismanagement, questionable payments to private landlords under lease contracts, and irregular expenses related to emergency maintenance work on facilities.

“The DDG, alongside the chief director, was sent multiple letters, and the chief director responded to all of them; and therefore, a decision was made not to place them on suspension.

“However, the DDG responded to all except the last one and instead chose to resign,” Macpherson said in a statement on Friday.

The minister emphasised that the probes will continue despite the resignation, stressing the department’s commitment to accountability in adherence to all legal and regulatory requirements.

He also noted that the investigations into the branch are part of a broader effort since he took office to restore integrity within the department and pursue those found guilty of misconduct.

“The director-general, Mr Sifiso Mdakane, and I are committed to upholding good governance, protecting public resources, and ensuring our property portfolio is used for the benefit of all South Africans.

“This is how we will turn South Africa into a construction site, grow the economy, and create jobs,” Macpherson added.

IDT scandal

This development comes just a week after the head of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), which falls under the Department of Public Works, became embroiled in a bribery scandal.

IDT chief executive officer (CEO) Tebogo Malaka was allegedly filmed offering a journalist R60 000 in cash, reportedly in a bid to halt reporting on an investigation into one of the entity’s contracts and a luxury property she owns in Waterfall, Gauteng.

The incident happened only days after Malaka was suspended, following findings from a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) investigation that uncovered irregularities tied to the IDT’s R836 million oxygen plant project.

The initiative was intended to deliver oxygen systems to 60 public hospitals nationwide.

According to the PwC report, both Malaka and the trust’s general manager of supply chain management, Molebedi Sisi, played central roles in signing off on the contracts at the heart of the scandal.

Disciplinary action was recommended against the senior officials involved.

