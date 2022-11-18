Pupil dies from alleged suicide at Hoërskool Kriel

Kgomotso Phooko

Educators and pupils at Hoërskool Kriel in the Emalahleni Local Municipality, in Mpumalanga, have been left traumatised after a Grade 11 pupil allegedly hanged himself on the school premises on Friday morning.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education was left shocked over the alleged suicide incident and said the pupil allegedly hanged himself at the school’s classroom storage.

“The circumstances that led to this incident are as of now unknown to the department,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The department will send senior officials to the school on Friday, to garner more information surrounding the incident.

The officials will also visit the family to convey their condolences.

Grade 11 pupil fatally stabbed

A Grade 11 pupil at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein was stabbed to death on Thursday, outside the school after a fight broke out between a group of boys.

The pupil was stabbed in the chest in a suspected gang related fight. Another pupil is said to be in ICU.

“The learner was subsequently rushed to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the pupil succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention,” said Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

He said the police were investigating the stabbing incident and that on Friday, they will delegate a psychosocial team to the school.

A 21-year old Grade 11 pupil has since been arrested.

Parents angry

The situation remained volatile at the school on Friday, disgruntled parents and community members have threatened to burn the school if something is not done about the violence.

They are also blaming the principal for turning a blind eye on their various complaints about the increased violence between pupils at the school.

The incident has resulted in matric exams at the school being disrupted.

Mabona said the principal has not been suspended in the wake of the allegations from the community.

He said the department will investigate the allegations and are working on transferring the principal to the district.

