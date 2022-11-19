‘Our schools don’t habour gangsters’: Gauteng Education MEC says dept not losing fight against violence

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the provincial department is not losing the fight against violence in schools following the death of a Grade 11 pupil.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein was stabbed to death

According to the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the pupil was involved in a suspected gang-related fight, which took place after school.

The 20-year-old was stabbed in the chest and later was taken to a local clinic for medical treatment where he died.

‘Our schools are safe’

Visiting the victim’s family on Saturday, Chiloane said the department was looking to implement stricter safety measures for schools in the province.

“School safety is at the top of our priority. We are intending to have a summit that would be able to assist us to come up with a practical programme which involves parents, learners, communities, educators as well as the department to ensure that our schools are safe. So that is something we are busy with… we have long started that process,” he told eNCA.

The MEC further dismissed the suggestion that the provincial department was not doing enough to prevent violence in schools.

ALSO READ: Three Gauteng school pupils die during the weekend

“We not losing any fight.. our schools are very safe, [but] there are isolated incidents such as this and obviously it’s one too many. Our schools don’t habour gangsters… this type of behaviour emanates from outside the school and then finds itself into the school premises that’s why we need the community on board.

“We don’t [incidents like this] to happen to any of our learners so of course we are worried hence we are here,” Chiloane further said.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old pupil was arrested in connection to the incident and is facing a murder charge.

The suspect is expected to appear before Lenasia Magistrate’s Court “in due course”.

Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano visited the family of the Grade 11 boy learner from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein who was fatally stabbed on Thursday, 17 November 2022, during a fight that took place outside the school premises. pic.twitter.com/vPSU46e6il— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) November 19, 2022

Parent shot dead

Last month, a parent was killed at his child’s school in Soweto.

The parent tried to stop an attempted hijacking outside Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen on 11 October, when he was shot and certified dead on the scene.

The incident, which saw a group of unknown suspects trying to hijack a transport vehicle that was fetching pupils, took place just outside the school’s main gate, in full view of children and staff.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the incident.

At the time, Chiloane indicated he would request that police officers be placed outside schools because patrollers were not armed.

NOW READ: Gauteng Education MEC wants police stationed outside schools after parent shot dead in Soweto