R1.44bn sent to municipalities for disaster relief across five provinces

In response to devastating floods and severe weather incidents that have claimed 40 lives since December 2024, the government has officially classified recent weather events as a national disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

The classification allows for relief efforts to be implemented across affected provinces.

National disaster classification

During a briefing on Monday, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa announced that the National Disaster Management Centre has transferred R1.44 billion to affected municipalities across five provinces to address damage caused by floods, heavy storms and strong winds.

“As we face the growing challenges posed by natural hazards such as floods, heatwaves, fires and droughts, it is crucial to recognise the substantial threats these events pose to our communities, to our infrastructure as well as to our economy,” said Hlabisa.

The minister said that while climate change has made some weather disasters worse, unsustainable practices and inadequate planning have also contributed to the challenges.

He extended condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the disasters that affected KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West province.

Key implications of the disaster classification

The classification as a national disaster brings several implications.

According to Hlabisa, “The national executive assumes the primary responsibility for coordinating and managing the disaster.”

Additionally, he said all organs of state are required to strengthen support measures and implement contingency arrangements.

Hlabisa said a multi-sectoral relief and rehabilitation plan will be implemented, and authorities must submit progress reports on response initiatives.

He clarified that while these events have been classified as a national disaster, they have not yet been declared a national state of disaster, which would require additional regulatory measures under Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

Breakdown of R1.4 billion funding allocation

The R1.44 billion allocation has been distributed through grants between February and March 2025.

Hlabisa said the Provincial Disaster Response Grant of R149 million was transferred on 6 February to provincial departments in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo for the repair of damaged infrastructure.

On 5 March, the Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant of R231 million was transferred to municipalities in Limpopo, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

An additional R669 million was allocated on 18 March to affected municipalities in Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Challenges in fund implementation

Hlabisa highlighted concerns regarding how municipalities manage disaster relief funds.

“The monies that I’m speaking about amounting to R1.44 billion is already in the accounts of our municipalities. But what we notice in some of our municipalities is that the poor infrastructure planning and implementation becomes a serious factor,” he stated.

Other issues include poor workmanship, diversion of funds from their intended purpose and delays in appointing implementing agents.

“The department together with Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (Misa), we are doing all it takes to ensure that we follow these monies that have been allocated and transferred to these municipalities and we will see to it that there will be no diversion allowed.

“Any diversion or mismanagement that will occur in the monies that has been transferred to our municipalities, consequence management will follow,” warned Hlabisa.

Future allocations and long-term planning

The Western Cape received an initial allocation of R947 million in February 2025, with other provinces to be considered soon.

According to Hlabisa, the department submitted applications for unavoidable and unforeseeable allocations totalling R11 billion for Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

“We are coming back in May once the budget [is decided], and it is a must that the budget must pass, because we can’t afford to allow people to stay under these conditions simply because politics overshadow the reality on the ground,” Hlabisa stated.

Relocation of people in KZN

The minister outlined plans to engage various sectors in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly around Durban, to relocate people living in floodplains to safer areas.

He emphasised the need for a united approach to acquire land for human settlement and provide dignified shelter.

Once people are relocated, the government plans to take a firm stance to prevent reoccupation of floodplains.

“Once these people have been removed here, no one is going to be allowed to come and relocate here. And there will have to be a tough stance towards that,” he stated, adding that this approach is necessary to avoid repeatedly evacuating people from the same dangerous areas.

