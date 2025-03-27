Borders reopened after flooding

The Bray Port of Entry will continue to remain suspended as the Molopo River continues to flow.

Operations at the Groblersbridge and Stockpoort Ports of Entry with Botswana have resumed following temporary suspensions due to heavy rains.

Intense downpours wreaked havoc in parts of the country earlier this month, with severe flooding affecting several ports of entry.

Border operations

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, announced the resumption of operations at the Groblersbridge and Stockpoort Ports of Entry on Thursday.

“At Groblersbridge, water levels have completely subsided, and the ground has now dried sufficiently to support the weight of cargo trucks passing through the port.

“The Port Management Committee (PMC) has conducted a thorough inspection of key operational areas and is satisfied with the current conditions.

As a result, Groblersbridge Port of Entry will officially resume operations today from 14h00. Meanwhile, operations at Stockpoort Port of Entry have already resumed this week,” Masiapato said.

Bray Port of Entry

Masiapato added that operations at the Bray Port of Entry will remain suspended as the Molopo River continues to flow due to persistent rains.

“The Port Management Committee’s assessment indicates that operations at Bray are expected to resume over the weekend, subject to further evaluation.

“The BMA, in collaboration with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), thanks all stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during this period. The safety of travellers and efficient border operations remain our priority, and we will continue to monitor the weather patterns closely,” Masiapato said.

Severe weather

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services said that while no major incidents were recorded after torrential rain lashed parts of Johannesburg, some areas were affected by flash floods.

This comes after the South African Weather Services (Saws) warned of severe thunderstorms with a possibility of flash flooding.

On Wednesday afternoon, heavy downpours affected several roads, with motorists urged to exercise precaution when driving.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the rain created treacherous conditions.

Saws warned of severe thunderstorms and flooding across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday. Mulaudzi said they would remain on high alert during the adverse weather conditions.

