R450m set aside for recruitment and resourcing of 6 000 officers

By Lunga Mzangwe

The Gauteng department of community safety has denied allegations that the newly established crime prevention wardens (CPWs), also known as amapanyaza, were not trained by any South African law enforcement agencies.

This follows allegations that the Russian drill which the CPWs performed in Tsakane Stadium a week ago when premier Panyaza Lesufi released them after training was not practised by any law enforcement in the country.

Community safety spokesperson Lebogang Lukhele said the wardens were trained by the South African law enforcement agencies and the eSwatini Police Service.

Training

“The CPWs have undergone training under the supervision of Gauteng Traffic Police and Saps for three months and they are still being subjected to on-the-job training,” Lukhele said.

“Crime prevention wardens were also trained on the Russian drill by the Royal eSwatini Police Service as part of the department’s long-standing relations and sharing of best practices.”

There were questions on whether the government could afford the programme, or if this was just another electioneering strategy as the CPW project was also aimed at reducing youth unemployment in the province.

A week ago, Lesufi introduced 2 000 new CPWs in addition to the 3 000 wardens who were already deployed last month. Lesufi said 200 cars, six helicopters, firearms and CCTV would be available to the wardens to help fight crime.

‘Lots of money’

Speaking to the media, Lesufi declined to say how much the government was spending on the wardens and if other departments’ budgets had to be cut to accommodate this programme.

“We are spending lots of money,” he said. But he said the expenditure was within the Gauteng government’s budget.

The Citizen visited one of the private training facilities where the wardens were being trained to query how and who trained the wardens during their stay in the private lodge. One of the employees said they would not comment about how and who was training the wardens as the lodge only provided accommodation, meals and facilities for training.

The Citizen also managed to track one of the wardens who trained at the private lodge and was part of the group that was deployed a week ago.

The warden said they were given physical and theory training during their time at the lodge. Asked how much the programme has cost the coffers, Lukhele said R450 million had been set aside for the recruitment and resourcing of the 6 000 CPWs.

Apex riority

“Fighting crime is an apex riority for the department, hence the allocation of resources such as high-quality drones, surveillance cameras, high-powered patrol vehicles and helicopters,” she said.

“The state-of-the-art equipment will ensure that all law enforcement officers are able to respond timeously to criminal incidents.”

She said the department has directed its efforts toward strengthening the fight against crime, corruption, vandalism and lawlessness.

“The CPWs have hit the ground running with several successful arrests made within their first week of deployment, for cases ranging from illegal possession of firearms, drug dealing and driving under the influence of alcohol amongst others,” Lukhele said.

“The CPWs continue to augment the work of the law enforcement agencies in the province. “They have enhanced visible patrol in line with the concept of ward-based policing especially in densely populated areas. The wardens are currently deployed in townships, informal settlements and hostels areas.”

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said they would also be pairing some of the wardens they received with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

