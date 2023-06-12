North West police officer released on R500 bail for alleged petrol theft

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

The Vryburg Magistrate’s Court has granted a North West police officer R500 bail after being accused of stealing petrol.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, 48-year-old Captain Baile Mokgoro went to a petrol filling station in the Central Business District to fill up a state motor vehicle.

Generator

“He allegedly filled up the state motor vehicle with 40.14 litres of petrol amounting to R926.43 and also filled up his private generator with 25 litres worth R577.00.

“The total amount paid by the state is R1 503. 45. Subsequent to reporting of the incident and investigation by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU), the member was arrested,” said Mokgwabone.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Friday, 4 August 2023.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena applauded the ACIU members for their swift reaction, which led to the arrest of the member.

Kwena also reiterated that dishonest employees have no space in the service and will be dealt with effectively to sound a warning that improper conduct won’t be tolerated.

NOW READ: Two suspects found dead after allegedly trying to steal fuel from Transnet pipeline

Petrol theft increases

Another issue is motorists driving off without paying for their fuel.

Last year, sister publication The Witness reported that petrol attendants have resorted to keeping piles of stones at their bowsers due to the increase of such incidents

“The rock is to throw at their window. It’s the least we can do to make their day as bad as they are making ours,” said one petrol attendant who asked not to be named.

Attendants who spoke to Weekend Witness at the time said the issue of people driving off without paying has always been a problem in their jobs.

However, with petrol prices rising sharply, two things have happened — the incidents are getting more frequent, and it costs more for petrol attendants to reimburse their employer.

READ MORE: Petrol theft on the rise