By Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
4 minute read
14 Jun 2023
5:02 am
News

Residents of ‘hardest hit’ building salvage belongings following Joburg earthquake

By Brian Sokutu

The earthquake, measuring at 4.4 on the Richter scale, has been described by experts as 'moderate'.

Residents of 'hardest hit' building salvage belongings following Joburg earthquake
Windmill Park Residential Estate residents move their belongings from Block 10 at Ekhuruleni, East rand, 12 June2023, which was damaged by an earthquake which hit parts of Gauteng on Sunday morning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Piles of rubble on the ground, a large fallen concrete slab on the third-floor balcony, damaged cars, cracked walls and traumatised residents moving belongings from a damaged block of flats in Boksburg’s Windmill Park Residential Estate yesterday is testimony to the impact of the earthquake that shook parts of Gauteng over the weekend. The earthquake, measuring at least 4.4 on the Richter scale, caused damage to some buildings in Ekurhuleni, Klerksdorp and the south of Johannesburg and has been described by experts as “moderate”. Windmill Park Residential Estate residents move their belongings from Block 10 at Ekurhuleni, East rand, 12...

Read more on these topics