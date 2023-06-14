Residents of ‘hardest hit’ building salvage belongings following Joburg earthquake

Piles of rubble on the ground, a large fallen concrete slab on the third-floor balcony, damaged cars, cracked walls and traumatised residents moving belongings from a damaged block of flats in Boksburg’s Windmill Park Residential Estate yesterday is testimony to the impact of the earthquake that shook parts of Gauteng over the weekend. The earthquake, measuring at least 4.4 on the Richter scale, caused damage to some buildings in Ekurhuleni, Klerksdorp and the south of Johannesburg and has been described by experts as “moderate”. Windmill Park Residential Estate residents move their belongings from Block 10 at Ekurhuleni, East rand, 12...

Piles of rubble on the ground, a large fallen concrete slab on the third-floor balcony, damaged cars, cracked walls and traumatised residents moving belongings from a damaged block of flats in Boksburg’s Windmill Park Residential Estate yesterday is testimony to the impact of the earthquake that shook parts of Gauteng over the weekend.

The earthquake, measuring at least 4.4 on the Richter scale, caused damage to some buildings in Ekurhuleni, Klerksdorp and the south of Johannesburg and has been described by experts as “moderate”.

Windmill Park Residential Estate residents move their belongings from Block 10 at Ekurhuleni, East rand, 12 June 2023, which was damaged by an earthquake which hit parts of Gauteng on Sunday morning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda



People woken up from their sleep by shaking walls, were still reeling from the shock. Emerging from the damaged three-storey B10 apartment block in the Windmill Park Residential Estate – the hardest hit by the earthquake – residents were salvaging their belongings and being relocated to alternative accommodation.

Earthquake cuts short trip

Thabo Mpitso, who was away for the weekend when the earthquake struck, learnt of the damage to his apartment building, through social media.

Taking his possessions to another apartment, Mpitso said: “All this occurred when I was away for the weekend – only to be surprised by a photograph posted on Facebook, depicting the damage at the Windmill Park Residential Estate in Boksburg.

“This prompted me to make a quick return to check things out. My fears were confirmed when I saw the extent of the damage in the apartment building.

“While I noticed visible cracks inside, my furniture and other belongings were intact. It has been a shocking experience for me – never been through an earthquake before. So glad that none of my belongings were damaged.”



Still reeling from the quake, Joy Abrahams said she found it difficult to return to her flat, where cracked walls were visible – preferring to spend the day inside her bakkie until her boyfriend returned from work.

Said Abrahams: “I am from Cape Town and had come to be with my boyfriend. The earthquake experience was very bad after 2am.

“We awoke to the bed literally shaking and we were quite frightened. My partner just grabbed me towards the side of the wall, under the window – holding me until it all stopped.

“We were all in shock because the shaking was heavy – quite a hectic ordeal, which forced us to stay awake.

“I am scared to be here because of the harrowing experience – still unable to sleep properly at night. It has been a rough experience and I cannot see why we should continue to live here.

“We have been through some mild quakes in the past, but this was quite heavy.”

Dragged to the floor

Just after 2.30am, Sifiso Shange was surprised by his wife dragging him towards the door, with neighbours dashing outside the building for safety.

“Outside the building, about five cars belonging to residents were damaged by the rubble and bricks falling from the third floor,” said Shange.

“If this happened during the day, surely many people would have been killed by the falling rubble of bricks and concrete slabs from the top floor.





“Luckily, it happened in the very early hours of the morning when everyone was still asleep. We are grateful to be alive and for the support we received from the property landlords – Jozi Housing – which acted swiftly in finding people alternative accommodation.

“It is an act of nature and it may not help to run away from this area. The earthquake may catch up with you, wherever you are.”

