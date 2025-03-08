Ramadan: Navigating fasting during load shedding

Eskom implemented Stage 3 load shedding from 2pm on Friday, with the rolling blackout set to continue until 5am on Monday

With the first week of the holy month of Ramadan completed, Muslims are hoping that the latest bout of load shedding will not be recurring for the rest of the fasting period.

The month of Ramadan officially started last Saturday in South Africa and is expected to be completed on 30 March.

Load shedding

With three weeks still to go before Ramadan draws to a close, navigating the tenets of fasting during the holy month can be a tough task.

Currently, in the city of Johannesburg, fasting begins at about 4:42am and ends at 6:35pm.

With load shedding, Muslims now have to get up earlier to have their predawn meals before the fast begins and also prepare their food well in advance to break their fast at sunset.

In Lenasia South, among other areas, Eskom was delayed in restoring power to the frustrations of residents in the local community WhatsApp groups.

Frustration

One angry resident said load shedding always seems to make an appearance during Ramadan.

“This is really ridiculous. It’s time to break fast, and the lights are still not back,” said one, while others spoke about the timing of the rolling blackouts.

Ifthar

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian embassy in South Africa hosted a number of dignitaries, members of the community and Islamic scholars for a Ramadan ifthar (breaking fast time) on Friday.

Some of the guests included members from the International Relations Department (Dirco), ambassadors from other embassies, crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and broadcaster and lecturer Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

The gathering also included some non-Muslims to share in the spirit of friendship, unity and togetherness during the holy month of Ramadan.

One attendee told The Citizen that the gathering is a “reflection of the spirit of ubuntu”.

End of Ramadan

The end of Ramadan culminates in the day of Eid.

During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, usually having a pre-dawn meal before the fast begins.

While fasting, Muslims distribute charity to the poor to reap the full benefits of the holy month.

The word Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, means “the heat that scorches the earth or the heat that scorches a person when a person is fasting”.

