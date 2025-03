Eskom spokesperson confirmed that load shedding will continue until 5am on Monday.

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 load shedding from 2pm on Friday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena confirmed to The Citizen that load shedding will continue until 5am on Monday.

The rolling blackouts come three weeks after the parastatal imposed stage 6 shedding due to maintenance issues.

