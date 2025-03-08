Top 10 stories of the day: Ramokgopa on load shedding sabotage | Omotoso whistleblower shot | Trump’s offer to SA farmers

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has refrained from commenting on possible sabotage at Eskom, while activist and whistleblower Pamela Mabini, who was instrumental in Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s case and others, has been assassinated.

Furthermore, US President Trump has offered an expedited pathway to US citizenship for white South Africans.

News Today: 08 March 2025

Sabotage? – Ramokgopa hints something more sinister brewing behind recent load shedding

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has refrained from commenting on possible sabotage at Eskom after South Africa experienced renewed electricity outages due to load shedding.

Ramokgopa was speaking in Pretoria on Saturday following Eskom’s decision to implement Stage 3 load shedding.

Another high profile whistleblower gunned down: How safe are those who speak out?

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso in court. Picture: Gallo Images

Community activist and whistleblower Pamela Mabini, who was instrumental in the fight against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and others, has been assassinated.

The ministry of justice and constitutional development said Mabini was gunned down by unknown assailants in the driveway of her home in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province on Friday.

Trump offers white South African farmers expedited US citizenship

US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP / Olivier Douliery

US President Trump has offered an expedited pathway to US citizenship for white South Africans, falsely claiming that the government was confiscating their land and calling their treatment in the country “terrible.”

According to Trump, “any farmer” who is “seeking to flee” South Africa “for reasons of safety” can now apply to become a US citizen – rather than a refugee.

Dozens of Eskom transformers are being stolen, police make key arrest

Eskom transformer and other electrical parts. Picture: Saps

SCA asked to dismiss state’s appeal on Nulane case amid questions about witness’s testimony

Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel appear at the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

A state witness’s testimony in the R24.9 million Nulane Investments fraud, money laundering and corruption trial became the focus on Friday as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) reserved its judgment on the state’s appeal.

The SCA heard a leave to appeal application by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is seeking to overturn a ruling that acquitted all the accused in the Nulane case.

Here are five more stories of the day:

