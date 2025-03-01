Ramadan: Muslims in SA to start fasting on Sunday

Ramadan is a month of kindness and compassion which inculcates discipline and patience.

During Ramadan, Muslims usually break their fast with a date. Picture: iStock

As the Islamic month of Sha’ban draws to a close, Muslims across South Africa are preparing for the holiest month of the year – Ramadan.

Since the crescent moon was not sighted across the country on Friday, Ramadan will officially start after sunset on Saturday and the first fast will begin on Sunday.

Islam follows the lunar calendar and the sighting of the moon signals the start of the Islamic month. In Islam, the new day also begins just after sunset.

Ramadan

One of the blessings of Ramadan is the gift of earning rewards, coming closer to Almighty God and turning towards Him in humility and submission.

The prophet Muhammad said Ramadan is a month of kindness and compassion. The holy month also inculcates discipline and patience as it is a month of patience and perseverance.

The holy month of Ramadan is more than just a month of fasting; it is a month that has many benefits and rewards for Muslims.

Fasting

During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, usually having a predawn meal before the fast begins.

Once the fast starts, they are not allowed to eat a morsel of food or even take a sip of water until sunset.

Fasting is also a spiritual discipline to abstain from bad actions, including sexual relations, which nullify or break the fast.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims usually break their fast with a date and a glass of water.

Spirituality

Meanwhile, the ANC has extended its best wishes to the Muslim community across the world as the sacred month of Ramadan begins.

The ANC said it recognises the deep spiritual significance of this holy period, a time of devotion, reflection and self-discipline.

“In a world facing many challenges, the discipline of Ramadan reminds us of the power of perseverance, unity and the importance of uplifting those in need. The ANC appreciates the contributions of the Muslim community to the less fortunate,” the party said.

“As families and communities gather for prayer and iftar, we stand in solidarity with all who are observing this sacred month. May this period of Ramadan bring peace, blessings and strength to all who partake in its divineness. Ramadan Mubarak!” the ANC said.

The word Ramadan, which is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, means ‘the heat that scorches the earth or the heat that scorches a person when a person is fasting’.

