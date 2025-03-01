Whether you're planning a lazy afternoon by the pool or a relaxed weekend brunch, these treats will keep you satisfied.

Looking for summer meal ideas for this weekend? Here are five easy and fresh recipes to try.

From the mouthwatering chicken pasta salad to a light tomato bruschetta, these dishes are perfect for weekend gatherings or a relaxed meal at home.

5 summertime indulgences to try this weekend

Bruschetta chicken pasta salad

Ingredients

500g thin spaghetti pasta

500g boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

8 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil or parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Balsamic glaze to serve (optional)

Method

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside. While the pasta is boiling, season the chicken with herbs, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a grill pan or skillet, and sear chicken breasts over medium-high heat until browned on both sides and cooked through (about 6 minutes on each side). Remove from pan; set aside and allow to rest. Add the remaining olive oil to the same hot pan/skillet. When hot, sauté the garlic and red onion until the garlic is fragrant (about 1 minute). Turn off the heat. Add in the tomatoes, toss them lightly in the heat to warm them through and combine all of the flavours. Add the tomato mixture to the pasta. Mix in the vinegar, parmesan cheese and basil (or parsley). Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Slice the chicken; add to the pasta. Toss the pasta with all of the ingredients until well combined. Top with 2 tablespoons of extra parmesan cheese (OPTIONAL) and serve immediately with balsamic glaze, OR refrigerate up to an hour before serving.

This recipe was found on cafedelites.com

Prawn tikka masala

Prawn tikka masala Author: bbcgoodfood.com Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 large onion, roughly chopped

1 thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and grated

2 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil

2 – 3 tablespoon of tikka curry paste

400g of can chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoon of tomato purée

½ tablespoon of light brown soft sugar

3 cardamom pods, bashed

200g of brown basmati rice

3 tablespoon of ground almonds

300g if raw king prawns

1 tablespoon of double cream

½ bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

naan breads, warmed, to serve (optional)

Instructions Put the onion, ginger and garlic in a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste. Heat the oil in a large flameproof casserole dish or pan over a medium heat. Add the onion paste and fry for 8 minutes or until lightly golden. Stir in the curry paste and fry for 1 min more. Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, sugar and cardamom pods. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for another 10 minutes. Cook the rice following pack instructions. Scoop the cardamom out of the curry sauce and discard, then blitz with a hand blender, or in a clean food processor. Return to the pan, add the almonds and prawns, and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste and stir through the cream and coriander. Serve with the rice and naan breads, if you like.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com

Malva Pudding Cheesecake

Malva Pudding Cheesecake There are many recipe variations for both malva pudding and cheesecake, but have you ever thought about combining the two? Author: Foodies of SA’

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Yield: 6 1 x

Category: Dessert

Method: Bake

Cuisine: Greek Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the malva pudding layer: 1½ cups ( 300g ) white sugar

( ) white sugar 2 eggs

eggs 3 tsp apricot jam

apricot jam ½ cup milk

milk ¼ cup ( 56g ) butter, melted

( ) butter, melted 1 tsp white vinegar

white vinegar 1 cup ( 113g ) self-raising flour

( ) self-raising flour 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

bicarbonate of soda ½ cup cream For the cheesecake layer: 2 tubs (230g each) Président Plain Cream Cheese Thick & Smooth

tubs (230g each) Président Plain Cream Cheese Thick & Smooth ½ tin (193g) sweetened condensed milk

tin (193g) sweetened condensed milk 1 cup cream Instructions For the malva pudding layer: Preheat the oven to 180ºC and grease a 23cm round springform cake tin. Neatly line the base of the cake tin with baking paper and grease well. In a large mixing bowl, add 1 cup of sugar and the eggs and whisk with an electric beater until pale and fluffy. Add the apricot jam, milk, melted butter, and vinegar and gently stir with a wooden spoon or spatula until just combined. Sieve in the flour and bicarbonate of soda and gently stir until a smooth batter has formed. Add the malva pudding batter to the prepared cake tin and bake for about 20 minutes or until just cooked, yet still moist. About 5 minutes before removing the malva pudding from the oven, prepare the malva pudding syrup by adding the remaining ½ cup of sugar, ½ cup of cream, and 2 tablespoons of water to a large microwavable bowl. Heat the mixture for 3-4 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and slightly thickened. Once baked, remove the malva pudding from the oven and carefully poke holes in the pudding with a skewer. Pour the hot creamy syrup over the pudding and allow it to soak up while cooling completely at room temperature. *Chef’s Tip: Adding the syrup while hot will ensure it is absorbed by the pudding! For the cheesecake layer: In a large mixing bowl, add the Président Plain Cream Cheese Thick and Smooth and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk until smooth and creamy. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk 1 cup of cream to form stiff peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake mixture, small portions at a time, until the cream is fully incorporated into the cheesecake mixture. *Chef’s Tip: Gently folding will ensure no air is lost to achieve a light filling! Carefully pour the cheesecake mixture over the malva pudding layer and smooth the surface out with a spatula. Refrigerate the malva pudding cheesecake in the fridge overnight until fully set. Once set, carefully remove the dessert from the cake tin. Transfer to a cake stand or large plate, garnish with fresh strawberries and mint leaves, slice, and enjoy!

*This recipe was found on Foodies of SA’s Instagram account

Tomato bruschetta with balsamic glaze

Tomato bruschetta with balsamic glaze Author: Foodies of SA’s Instagram account Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 cup tomatoes, pitted and diced (about 4 Roma tomatoes)

¼ cup red onion, diced (about ¼ red onion)

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions Make the tomato topping: In a medium mixing bowl, add tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt and pepper. Toss to combine and store in the refrigerator for one hour (you don’t have to wait this long, but letting the mixture sit in the refrigerator will help bring out the flavours). Make the balsamic glaze: In a small pot, bring the balsamic vinegar to a boil over medium heat. Continue to cook for another 4-5 minutes until the sauce is reduced by half. Immediately, pour the glaze into a small bowl and set aside to cool. The glaze will continue to thicken quite a bit when removed from heat. The glaze will be glossy and thick enough to coat the back of the spoon (similar to liquid honey). Toast the bread: Preheat oven to 176 degrees C. In a small bowl, combine olive oil and garlic powder. Brush the top side of each of the baguette slices with the olive oil mixture. Place the slices onto a quarter sheet baking pan and toast for 10 minutes, until light golden brown. Assemble the bruschetta: Top each toasted slice with a spoonful of the tomato mixture. Drizzle the balsamic glaze on top and serve with the rest of your finger foods.

*This recipe was found on aheadofthyme.com

Triple Chocolate Mousse Torte Author: Molefe Matsimela

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

Category: Dessert

Method: Bake

Cuisine: Italian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Chocolate Cake

¼ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

unsalted butter, room temperature ½ cup sugar

sugar ¼ cup sour cream, room temperature

sour cream, room temperature ½ tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 2 egg whites, room temperature

egg whites, room temperature ½ cup + 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

+ all-purpose flour ¼ cup + 2 tbsp Hershey’s special dark cocoa

+ Hershey’s special dark cocoa 1 tsp baking powder

baking powder ¼ tsp salt

salt ¼ cup milk, room temperature

milk, room temperature 2 tbsp water, room temperature

water, room temperature Lady fingers Chocolate Fudge

170g semi-sweet chocolate chips

semi-sweet chocolate chips 2 tbs light corn syrup

tbs light corn syrup ½ tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract ½ v cup heavy whipping cream

v cup heavy whipping cream Chocolate Mousse

4 large egg yolks

large egg yolks ¼ cup sugar

sugar 1¾ cups heavy whipping cream, divided

heavy whipping cream, divided 227g semi-sweet chocolate chips

semi-sweet chocolate chips ¾ cup powdered sugar White Chocolate Mousse

1¼ tsp unflavoured powdered gelatine

unflavoured powdered gelatine 1½ tbsp water

water 255g white chocolate chips

white chocolate chips 1¾ cups heavy whipping cream, cold, divided

heavy whipping cream, cold, divided 1/3 cup powdered sugar Instructions To make the cake and fudge layer Preheat oven to 180°C line a 20cm cake pan with baking paper on the bottom and grease the sides. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light in colour and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Do not skimp on the amount of creaming time. Add sour cream and vanilla extract and mix well. Add egg whites one at a time, mixing until well combined after each. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to be sure all ingredients are well incorporated. Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl, then combine milk and water in a small measuring cup. Add half the dry ingredients to the batter and mix well. Add the milk mixture and mix, then add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan and bake for 19-21 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out with a few crumbs. Remove cake from oven and allow to cool for 3-4 minutes, then remove to cooling rack and completely. Once the cake is cooled, prepare the cake pan for layering. To set up your cake pan, line a 20×7½cm springform pan with parchment paper that goes about 5 cm above the top edge of the pan. To make the fudge layer, add the chocolate chips, corn syrup, and vanilla extract to a medium heat-proof bowl. Heat the heavy whipping cream until it just starts to boil, then pour it over the chocolate chips. Cover the bowl with clear wrap and allow to sit for 3-5 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Pour the chocolate on top of the cake and spread it into an even layer. Place the cake in the fridge while the ganache firms, for about 1 hour. To make the chocolate mousse Combine egg yolks, sugar, and ½ cup of heavy whipping cream in the top of a double boiler. Do not let the water boil, or it will be too hot. To ensure that the steam cooking the eggs doesn’t get too hot, occasionally lift the bowl to release the steam. Cook mixture, whisking constantly. The mixture will thin out at first, then begin to thicken. The egg mixture will be ready when it has thickened, lightened in colour, and has more volume. It should take about 7-10 minutes and reach 71°C. Do not boil. When done, remove the egg mixture from heat and set aside. Place the chocolate chips for mousse in a medium-sized bowl and melt in the microwave in intervals of about 10-15 seconds, stirring well between each interval, until smooth. Vigorously whisk the egg mixture into the melted chocolate until smooth. Set aside to cool to about room temperature. In another bowl, whip the remaining 1¼ cups of heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold about a ¼ cup of the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture until then fold about a ¼ of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Slowly fold the remaining chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Spread the chocolate mousse into an even layer on top of the chocolate fudge. Refrigerate for about an hour. To make the white chocolate mousse In a small bowl, sprinkle the powdered gelatine over the water, making sure the powder is all touching the water. Let stand for about 5 minutes. Place the white chocolate chips in a medium glass bowl. Microwave ½ cup of heavy cream in a medium measuring cup until it comes to a boil. Add the gelatine mixture to the hot heavy cream mixture and whisk until the gelatine is dissolved. Pour the hot cream over the white chocolate chips and let stand, covered, for 3-5 minutes. Whisk the white chocolate mixture until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. If it doesn’t completely melt, microwave in 10-15 second intervals, whisking well between each, until smooth. Set aside to cool to about room temperature. Whip remaining 1¼ cups heavy cream and powdered sugar at high speed with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold about a third of the cooled white chocolate mixture into the whipped cream until combined. Add the second third of the cooled white chocolate and gently fold into the whipped cream. Add the remaining white chocolate and fold together until completely combined. Spread the white chocolate mousse into an even layer on top of the chocolate mousse. Refrigerate until completely firm, at least 3-4 hours. To finish off the cake: Once firm, remove the cake from the pan if needed, smooth the sides of the cake using an offset spatula, and place the cake on a serving plate. Finish off the cake by placing lady fingers on the sides and adding shredded chocolate on top.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications

