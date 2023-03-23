Ramadan: Ramaphosa, political parties and others wish Muslims well

Faizel Patel

As South African Muslims enter the month of Ramadan, President Cyril Ramaphosa including other political parties have conveyed their blessings and well wishes to the Muslim community during the month of sacrifice.

The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) or Council Muslim Theologians announced that following no sighting of the moon on Wednesday, the blessed month of Ramadan will officially begin on Thursday.

This means, Muslims will start fasting from Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa wished the Muslim community in South Africa well during the holy month.

“We wish South Africa’s Muslim communities a Ramadan Kareem as they commemorate this holy month. May the Ramadan values of acts of charity and community extend to all communities in South Africa.”

Democratic Alliance (DA)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also conveyed their well wishes saying essential services should not impact the Muslim community during Ramadan.

“As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we would like to take a moment to wish all Muslims a blessed and peaceful month. Ramadan is a time for reflection, devotion, and giving back to our communities.

“We are also aware of the ongoing power and water outages that are affecting many communities across Gauteng. We understand that this can add to the challenges of observing Ramadan, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that these essential services impacted by Rand Water and Eskom be mitigated as quickly as possible,” the party said.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has conveyed “its warmest wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters, locally and abroad for a blessed and peaceful month”.

“We appeal to Muslims to continue to show solidarity with the poor, marginalised working class who are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

“May the Muslims community continue to inspire us with the generous spirit of sharing and togetherness as we all prioritise with kindness the vulnerable, the poor and the marginalised among us,” the red berets said.

Good Party

The Good Party has conveyed their well wishes on Muslims who will be fasting during Ramadan.

“We wish the Muslim sisters and brothers of our South African family a blessed Ramadan. May your duas come true, and the holy month bring you eternal joy.”

SAJBD

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) wished the Muslim community of South Africa a blessed Ramadan.

“On behalf of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, I would like to wish the Muslim community Ramadan Mubarak, a holy and blessed Ramadan.

“May this special time be filled with joy and connection to loved ones and communities, may faith and harmony be strengthened and may the light of the crescent moon illuminate the world with peace,” said Professor Karen Milner.

African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA)

There have also been well wishes for Muslims across globe from former ANC member Carl Niehaus, who now heads up the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA).

“As we welcome the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of sacrifice, love, compassion and generosity, we wish all our Muslim brothers, sisters and comrades in South Africa and across the world – a Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem.

Sports,tech and more

A plethora of messages also poured in from tech companies, sports teams and stars, Formula One racing teams, other ambassadors and even the Royal Family.

Aston Martin F1 Racing

“Wishing you a blessed #Ramadan, from all of us at AMF1”

Wishing you a blessed #Ramadan, from all of us at AMF1. 💚 pic.twitter.com/oaFvSSddyx— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 22, 2023

Apple CEO – Tim Cook

“Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing! May your days be filled with the joy of community.”

Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing! May your days be filled with the joy of community. 🌙🌇— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 23, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslim!”

Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslim!🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/D9QoB5eyjd— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 22, 2023

Former All Blacks rugby player – Sonny Bill Williams

“Ramadan Mubarak my friends, God willing this month is a fruitful one for all. For everyone I have upset/hurt or spoken I’ll of please forgive me.”

Ramadan Mubarak my friends, God willing this month is a fruitful one for all. For everyone I have upset/hurt or spoken I’ll of please forgive me ❤️🤲🏾— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 22, 2023

The Royal Family

“Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”

Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/62Wa9Ym07y— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 23, 2023

ALSO READ: Ramadan: Muslims in SA to begin fasting on Friday