Overprotected? How much Ramaphosa’s Ukraine-Russia ‘security blankie’ cost SA

By Cornelia Le Roux

This past weekend’s African Peace Mission, spearheaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has drawn crisp criticism from far and wide for its multiple fiascos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, both outright rejected the 10-point peace plan put on the table, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya made global headlines for denying the Kyiv air raid…and then there was the curious case of the president’s glaring security overkill.

The brief peace mission, consisting of seven African leaders, was aimed at mediating a possible end to the 16-month-long conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures next to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as they address media after their talks in Kyiv on Friday 16 June 2023. Ramaphosa called on Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate their conflict, as he arrived in the war-torn country on a mission to broker peace.

Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Security plane carrying ‘small army’ and heavy arms grounded

Ramaphosa’s security plane jetted into Warsaw’s Chopin Airport last Thursday carrying a contingent of no less than 120 security personnel, including the Presidential Protection Service (PPS), members of the South African Police Service (Saps), South African Defence Force (SANDF) and even bomb disposable experts.

The plane’s cargo consisted of 12 containers of weaponry. The weapons, which reportedly included heavy arms fit for serious combat and not just personal protection, were deemed “dangerous goods” with no import clearance, according to the Polish foreign ministry.

“Dangerous goods were on board the plane, which South African representatives did not have permission to bring in. In addition, there were persons on board the aircraft of whose presence the Polish side had not been notified beforehand.” READ MORE EFF slams Poland's 'Cold War tactics' and 'incompetent' Ramaphosa

A group of South African journalists and security have been stuck in Poland since yesterday over a weapons permits dispute. They were with President Cyril Ramaphosa on a peace mission to Ukraine & Russia.



Italy denied the plane access to its airspace before it landed in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/qorjc2e4UY— 263Chat.com 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) June 16, 2023

Unsurprisingly, airport authorities detained the security plane upon its arrival and barred those onboard from disembarking, forcing the passengers to spend 26 hours on the Airbus A340-300 before they were permitted to head to a hotel in the city without their luggage.

The security personnel were supposed to be deployed well in advance of the president’s visits to the two cities to provide security and support to his delegation.

Ramaphosa, however, was forced to leave his security behind and board an overland train to Kyiv from the southern Polish city of Rzeszów on Friday.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa concludes the Ukraine leg of the African Peace Mission where he joined other African Heads of State and Government for peace talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine. The President’s working visit… pic.twitter.com/D8XaqssvQy— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

WATCH: Head of security Wally Rhoode slams Poles as ‘racist’

Ramaphosa’s head of security, General Wally Rhoode, accused Polish authorities of being “racist”, as well as attempting to sabotage the peace mission. This despite various media reports stating that South African securocrats failed to obtain the necessary clearance certificates before their doomed arrival.

JUST IN: Presidential Protection Unit Head Wally Rhoode explains why a significant amount of Ramaphosa’s security team has been left stranded for more than 10 hours at the Warsaw airport. They were supposed to provide protection for the president during the Africa Peace Mission. pic.twitter.com/lc0foulbii— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) June 15, 2023

Speaking to Rapport, a former member of the VIP unit which saw to the personal protection of former president Nelson Mandela, slammed the security operation as “absurb”.

“Never in my life, have I come across the necessity of an additional security detail of more than a hundred for a presidential visit. “During the time of Mandela, one — maximum two — bodyguards accompanied him on flights,” the former presidential officer said.

The cost of Ramaphosa’s grounded ‘security overkill’

The Airbus A340-300, with full crew and captain, and seating for 300 passengers, was chartered for an eye-watering R20 million from the South African Airways (SAA), according to the publication.

Ramaphosa and the rest of his entourage travelled in Inkwazi, the presidential Boeing 737 jet operated by the South African Air Force’s (SAAF) 21 Squadron, which handles VVIP transport.

What about the other African leaders?

In comparison, Ramaphosa blew the protection of the other African leaders out of the water with his huge security detail and weaponry.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, according to Daily Maverick, was accompanied by a total of 24 officials – of whom about a dozen were security officers;

Comorian President Azali Assoumani’s entourage included two security officers and four other officials;

Senegalese President Macky Sall is believed to have had about the same number of security guards as Hichilema.

DA calls for cost breakdown of Ramaphosa’s ‘ego trip’

In a statement on Saturday, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa “must be held accountable for the millions of rands in taxpayer funds wasted on his failed PR stunt”.

The opposition party leader said the DA will be submitting a series of parliamentary questions to determine the total cost of the African Peace Mission trip and get a detailed breakdown of the security detail which accompanied the president.

Steenhuisen said he would also send questions to Police Minister Bheki Cele, to establish what ammunition and other materials were sourced and loaded onto the aircraft, as well as the cost of all materials.

“It appears that Ramaphosa’s ill-fated aeroplane did not have authorisation to enter the airspace of various countries, while dangerous and undeclared weapons and goods may also have been on board.”

According to him, the DA would also ask the president whether he “stands by the cries of racism levelled at Polish authorities by his disgraced security chief, Wally Rhoode, who is also a prime suspect in the Phala Phala scandal”.

Steenhuisen also claimed Ramaphosa merely used the trip as an opportunity to deflect attention from his ongoing support for Russia and Putin.