Ramaphosa appoints Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa made the decision in accordance with section 174(3) of the constitution. Mlambo is appointed to the apex court bench with effect from Friday, 1 August 2025.

Nomination

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) earlier this month resolved to recommend Mlambo for the position.

It came after a public interview process, which started in Sandton, for the position following Ramaphosa’s nomination of four candidates for the post. This was done after consulting the JSC and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Mandisa Maya informed

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa has in writing informed Chief Justice Mandisa Maya about appointing Mlambo.

“The president has considered the views of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa also expressed his appreciation to Maya for the “transparent, inclusive and robust process undertaken by the JSC”.

Constitutional values

He said this process exemplified the commission’s commitment to upholding the nation’s constitutional values.

“The commission had enhanced the nation’s confidence that the appointment of the deputy chief justice was firmly grounded on merit, fidelity to the constitution and a vision for the continued transformation and strengthening of the judiciary,” Magwenya said.

“President Ramaphosa similarly thanks the incoming Deputy Chief Justice Mlambo for stepping forward to assume a new responsibility of critical national importance, and wishes Justice Mlambo well in strengthening the rule of law, enriching jurisprudence and asserting the rights of all citizens.”

Mlambo

There were three candidates for the position of deputy chief justice during the interview process.

The candidates interviewed were Mlambo, Free State Judge President Cagney Musi, and Northern Cape Judge President Pule Tlaletsi. A fourth nominee, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Justice Mahube Molemela, withdrew.

Mlambo is currently 65 years old, meaning that if appointed, he would have to retire mid-way through the chief justice’s term

The position of deputy chief justice has been vacant since 1 September last year, when the then-deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya rose to the position of chief justice.

