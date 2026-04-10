Ramaphosa appoints Justices Dambuza-Mayosi and Savage to Constitutional Court

The appointments follow the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews held in October 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Justice Nambitha Dambuza-Mayosi and Justice Katharine Mary Savage as judges of the Constitutional Court.

The appointments made in terms of section 174(4) of the Constitution take effect from 1 May 2026.

Justice Dambuza-Mayosi

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president made the appointments after consultation with Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

“Justice Dambuza-Mayosi currently serves as a judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)- a position she has held since June 2015 and which includes an extended period of acting as President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Justice Dambuza-Mayosi’s career spans more than three decades in legal practice, academia and the judiciary,” Magwenya said.

Justice Savage

Magwenya added that Justice Savage became a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2015 and has served as a judge of the Labour Appeal Court since 2024.

“President Ramaphosa wishes the new judges of South Africa’s apex court well in their new roles.”

Committed

Ramaphosa said the new justices are committed to the constitution.

“Judge Dambuza-Mayosi and Judge Savage have for decades served the cause and practice of justice with great diligence, foresight and, most importantly, clear commitment to our Constitution.

“They join the Constitutional Court in the year in which we mark 30 years since the adoption of our democratic Constitution. This anniversary is a significant moment for our nation and serves as an inspiration for our Constitutional Court to sustain the entrenchment of our national values and the supreme law that underpins them,” Ramaphosa said.

Interviews

These appointments follow the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews held in October 2025, where both candidates were shortlisted for the vacancies.

Seven candidates were interviewed over the two days.

These appointments are intended to fill long-standing vacancies and ensure the continued administration of justice at the highest level of the South African judiciary.

Last year, Ramaphosa appointed Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court.