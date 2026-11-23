She was remembered as a trailblazer for women's rights, economic transformation and youth development.

The ANC and South Africa missed a historic opportunity to make Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka the country’s first female president, former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said, delivering an emotional tribute marked by regret and reflection.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as South Africa’s deputy president before leading UN Women, died on Thursday at 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials and civil society organisations.

She was remembered as a trailblazer for women’s rights, economic transformation and youth development, with mourners reflecting on a life spanning anti-apartheid activism, government leadership and international diplomacy.

No support

Speaking at a prayer memorial service held at Mlambo-Ngcuka’s Sandton home on Sunday, Mapisa-Nqakula admitted that the late former deputy president did not receive the support she deserved, including from women within the governing party.

Mapisa-Nqakula acknowledged that the ANC had repeatedly failed to back Mlambo-Ngcuka when opportunities arose for her to ascend to the party’s top leadership.

“I must say that she did not receive a lot of support from us amongst women,” she told eNCA

She described Mlambo-Ngcuka as a calm and measured leader who approached challenges differently from many of her contemporaries.

“She was very peaceful, and I know this because I tend to be a fighter. But she had her own way of dealing with issues.”

Missed opportunity

Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa had lost a rare chance to rewrite history.

“South Africa and the African National Congress lost an opportunity. We lost an opportunity many times when there was a young, fresh, capable woman to make her president of the African National Congress, who ultimately could have become president.”

The former Speaker linked that missed opportunity to divisions within the ANC during crucial leadership battles, saying internal factionalism prevented the party from uniting behind a female candidate.

Apology

She apologised to the late struggle veteran.

“With all humility, we failed you. It was possible for us to do it. If we had fought enough, if we had been brave enough, if people had been honest enough, we could have had a woman president.”

Funeral

A joint memorial service organised by the family and government for Mlambo-Ngcuka will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and she will be laid to rest during a state funeral in Middledrift, Eastern Cape, on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

The family of Mlambo-Ngcuka has thanked South Africans for their messages of support and condolences following her passing.