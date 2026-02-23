Makhadzi thanks SANDF after first performance since car accident

The musician was one of the headliners at the Armed Forces Day celebration this past weekend.

Multi-award-winning singer Makhadzi has returned to the stage for the first time since a car accident forced her to take a 10-week break from performing.

The artist, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was one of the headliners at the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Armed Forces Day celebrations. The event was held on Saturday, 21 February, in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Taking to Instagram after the performance, Makhadzi thanked the SANDF for hosting the event in her hometown and for bringing people together.

“Yesterday it was my first day at work … all thanks to SANDF for bringing my people together, in a stadium that I have been dreaming of filling up,” posted Makhadzi on Instagram.

“Thank you to all my fans for supporting me,” she added, captioning a video of her performance.

Recovery journey

Makhadzi suffered serious injuries in a car crash in late December 2025. She was travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, 31 December, when the accident occurred.

She was admitted to hospital and later discharged in January. Following her release, she began a structured physiotherapy programme as part of her recovery.

In a statement released at the time, Makhadzi said doctors had advised her to take a 10-week break from performing to allow for full recovery.

“I know myself, I am a soldier, and I believe God is still going to do a miracle. I’m slowly recovering well, trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice,” she said.

Last week, her company, Makhadzi Entertainment, confirmed that she had been cleared to return to work.

“Makhadzi has been cleared to return to work by her doctors. The doctors are happy with her recovery, and after going through all the checks, they are satisfied with her recovery,” the statement said.

Makhadzi also expressed gratitude to medical staff who supported her during her recovery.

“I am feeling good and would like to thank all the staff members, the nurses, and the doctors from Netcare Pholosho in Polokwane for taking care of me from day one,” she said.

