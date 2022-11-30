News

News

Siphumelele Khumalo
Journalist
2 minute read
30 Nov 2022
10:35 pm

‘No one is above the law’ – Politicians react to Phala Phala report findings

Siphumelele Khumalo

Ramaphosa was questioned and grilled in Parliament for months on end, but 'kept his cool', stuck to his story and never crumbled.

Phala Phala report
Picture: Gallo images

It seems a highly anticipated and long-awaited moment has arrived for some politicians and the history of South Africa.

This after a report released by an independent panel on Wednesday concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to, after it was alleged that that he sought to cover up the 2020 theft of more than $4 million from his Phala Phala game farm.

Ramaphosa was questioned and grilled in Parliament for months on end, but “kept his cool”, stuck to his story and never crumbled.

This is what political leaders had to say:

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba

Suspended former spokesperson Carl Niehaus

African Transformation Movement (ATM)

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen

The Presidency issued a statement of Wednesday evening, following the release of the report, and said Ramaphosa is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course.

NOW: Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa maintains innocence despite findings against him

READ MORE
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa maintains innocence despite findings against him

Read the full report here

Read more on these topics