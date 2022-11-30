‘No one is above the law’ – Politicians react to Phala Phala report findings

Siphumelele Khumalo

It seems a highly anticipated and long-awaited moment has arrived for some politicians and the history of South Africa.

This after a report released by an independent panel on Wednesday concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to, after it was alleged that that he sought to cover up the 2020 theft of more than $4 million from his Phala Phala game farm.

Ramaphosa was questioned and grilled in Parliament for months on end, but “kept his cool”, stuck to his story and never crumbled.

This is what political leaders had to say:

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu

DONE! We can’t be led by criminal Presidents! It feels like 1994:- our people will be freed from white minority domination and rule! FREEDOM AT LAST! pic.twitter.com/thBOF30Xry— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 30, 2022

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba

No person is above the law!



Cyril Ramaphosa must show respect to South Africans and resign, or face impeachement.



We cannot afford more wasted years with another President facing criminal charges.



Our country needs ethical leadership.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 30, 2022

Suspended former spokesperson Carl Niehaus

So the #IndependentPanel found that @CyrilRamaphosa, the #PhalaPhalaFarmGateCriminal has a prima facie case to answer on all counts! As the Afrikaans saying goes: “ELKE HOND KRY SY DAG!”



Now there can be no more excuses! #RamaphosaMustGo! https://t.co/njZnLl3CbW pic.twitter.com/fFGLv329OB— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 30, 2022

African Transformation Movement (ATM)

The ATM is vindicated.



The panel finds that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have:



1. Violated PRECCA

2. Violated Section 96(2)a

3. Violated Section 96(2)b

4. There’s a serious misconduct by the President for a conflict between his private & official responsibilities pic.twitter.com/jNqNH8sxsa— African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) November 30, 2022

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen

The Phala Phala report is a defining moment for our constitutional democracy.



The DA is studying the Section 89 panel report in order to hold President Ramaphosa accountable in Parliament, and to lead South Africa out of this crisis.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 30, 2022

The Presidency issued a statement of Wednesday evening, following the release of the report, and said Ramaphosa is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course.

