Two women and six-year-old girl killed in KZN shooting

Police said the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and a search for the suspects is underway

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects linked to the murder of three people including a six-year-old child on KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the shooting happened in Ematimatolo on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said gunmen opened fire on four people.

Netshiunda said three people — aged 60, 33 and six — died on scene.

“A 12-year-old girl was conveyed to a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and a search for the suspects is underway,” Netshiunda said.

CIT robbery

Last week, two suspects, including a 55-year-old most wanted suspected cash in transit robbery mastermind were shot and killed in a shootout with police at New Glasgow in Verulam in KZN on Friday evening.

Neshiunda said police were conducting an integrated intelligence-led operation when officers identified suspicious vehicles on New Glasgow main road.

“When police signalled for the suspects’ vehicle to stop, a white single cab bakkie sped off, whilst a silver sedan pulled over and the passenger started firing shots at the police. Police returned fire and during the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.

“The suspects were found in possession of two firearms, a pistol and a rifle. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the rifle was stolen during a cash in transit robbery which happened in Verulam in August 2024. The pistol, whose serial number was erased, was found to be a police issued firearm,” Netshiunda said.

Warrant

Netshiunda added that a 55-year-old suspect who was killed in the shootout, had a warrant of arrest issued by the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court in May 2024 in relation to a case of conspiracy to commit a cash in transit robbery which he allegedly committed in May 2022.

“He is also linked to at least 23 cases of cash in transit robbery. A manhunt for the other suspects who escaped arrest is underway,” Netshiunda said.

