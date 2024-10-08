EFF maintains GNU will crash when Ramaphosa vacates ANC leadership seat [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa said it had been an 'absolute joy' to see his GNU cabinet ministers energised in the 100 days of the seventh administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosting a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, the President’s official residence in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) maintains that the government of national unity will collapse if and when President Cyril Ramaphosa vacates his leadership of the African National Congress (ANC).

As the new government of national unity (GNU) marked the 100-day milestone , Ramaphosa said it had been an “absolute joy” to see his GNU Cabinet ministers energised in the 100 days of the seventh administration.

Ramaphosa in June announced, in his capacity as ANC president, that the party decided to form a GNU after it lost its majority in the May national and provincial elections that rocked the South African political climate.

Watch Omphile Maotwe speak about the collapse of the GNU

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe says the reason why the party didn't join the GNU is because it would have had to compromise a lot on its principles. Maotwe maintains that when ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the party's leadership, it will be the end of the GNU.… pic.twitter.com/BH1w2rLXH8 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 7, 2024

GNU collapse

While analysts say government can draw positives from the marriage of several political parties in the GNU, EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe believe the GNU will not last if Ramaphosa is not at the helm.

“It has been in the ANC, that when you are on your second term, you can’t come back again as a president of the country, as a president of the ANC and people start to align with the new leadership that is coming onboard.

“So, he’s going to lose power, he’s going to lose his followers in the ANC and they are going to start aligning with the new leadership. So, it will collapse because this so-called GNU is a new liberal group that is being led by Ramaphosa from internally in the ANC. Once the anti-capitalist group in the ANC starts to emerge and shifts to towards the socialists move, you’ll see this GNU will collapse,” Maotwe said.

Maotwe says the reason why the EFF didn’t join the GNU is because it would have had to compromise a lot on its principles including land expropriation without compensation.

ALSO READ: Malema’s fears of being toppled as leader left EFF out of GNU – report

Malema’s fear

In August, The Citizen reported that EFF leader Julius Malema initially agreed to join the GNU, but later changed his mind because he feared being toppled as president of the party at the upcoming December elective conference.

The red berets have been rattled by the resignations of Floyd Shivambu, who was the party’s deputy president, and Mzwanele Manyi with speculation that others might follow.

According to insiders, Malema’s vetoing of the GNU deal negotiated by his lieutenants was based on his fears that they would use their prominence and access to resources to mount a challenge against him, as his name did not feature in the ANC’s proposal to the EFF.

Malema’s paranoia cost the EFF four ministries and five deputy ministries, according to the City Press.

In terms of the deal negotiated by the EFF’s team, Shivambu would get the deputy finance minister’s position while Ndlozi would become the minister of higher education.

ALSO READ: 100 days of GNU: Diverse groups, lots of egos, but it’s stable