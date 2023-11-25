Ramaphosa urges Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KZN must be taken care of

Rampahosa officially opened the 2.7 billion hospital on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the management of the newly opened Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that the R2.7 billion facility is protected and well-maintained.

Rampahosa was speaking at the official launch of the hospital in KwaMashu on Friday.

Hundreds braved the sweltering heat and tuned up for the official opening for the new health facility.

The President unveiled the plaque and the statue of Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme after whom the hospital is named.

Take care of it

Ramaphosa said the opening of Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital reflects government’s commitment to healthcare is prioritised.

The president said the hospital is one of the first to insource staff, including securities, cleaning staff and kitchen staff under permanent contracts.

However, Ramaphosa said hospital management must make sure that it is properly taken of.

“I hope and I wish and I also direct that you must take care of this hospital. You now need to make sure that you budget the maintenance of this hospital.

“So, we give it to you as the people of KZN. It doesn’t come easily,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the new hospital will relieve pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Addington Hospital, and will cater for inpatients at a regional level, with referrals from surrounding district level facilities.

Ramaphosa urged people to protect the facility from vandalism.

Services

The 500-bed institution is expected to cater to a variety of health needs, ranging from emergency care to specialized treatments and general medical assistance.

This facility has been built in response to the growing pressing healthcare needs of the approximately 1,5 million residents of Kwa-Mashu, Inanda, Ntuzuma and the surrounding communities in northern Durban.

The Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital also has a strong academic and research component and is one of the centres for postgraduate medical training, as well as providing rotation for final year medical students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

