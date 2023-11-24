‘They are dreaming!’ – Ramaphosa dismisses election doomsayers

Ramaphosa addressed a Sanco gala dinner a few days after Zuma's election as its provincial chairperson.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has scoffed at those who say the African National Congress (ANC) will be disappointed when South Africans take to the polls next year.

This as opposition parties and political analysts predict a massive decline in ANC’s support at next year’s elections.

ALSO READ: Election claims: ANC ‘hasn’t failed,’ will win without coalitions – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa addressed the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) gala dinner in Durban on Thursday.

His address comes a few days after former president Jacob Zuma was elected the civic organisation’s provincial chairperson on Sunday.

Zuma’s election was welcomed by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC, saying he was “better placed” to champion the development of communities in the province.

“We recognise Msholozi’s ability to bridge the gap between rich and poor, urban and rural. He has for years been instrumental in strengthening efforts aimed at breaking barriers of prejudices,” said KZN ANC.

ALSO READ: ANC caucus tackles crucial 2024 national elections

“As a senior leader of our movement who understands the historical role of Sanco, we have no doubt that he will unite civil society movements behind common objectives of building strong communities where there is improved quality of life.”

Sanco divisions

Zuma’s election comes after divisions rocked the organisation, which sparked member debates on whether it should contest the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ: ANC working to achieve ‘an overwhelming victory’ in the next elections – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said he was glad that the “united” Sanco had decided not to contest the elections. Ramaphosa said divisions within Sanco affected the party.

“The ANC is a political organisation, it will champion the issues that affect our people, but as a socio-economic organisation, you champion those issues that affect communities, working together with other organisations like the ANC, your real mother organisation,” said Ramaphosa.

“You mobilise communities, raise awareness and create platforms for collective action. Where an ANC branch is asleep at the steering wheel, it is Sanco that must wake it up.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa urges Women’s League to help ANC win 2024 election

“Your unity is a real demonstration of respect of working the way I’m describing. When you were divided and pulling in different directions, some of us felt your absence because you should have been there. As food parcels were being sent around and others were stealing them, you should have been there to make sure it does not happen.”

Election win for ANC

Ramaphosa said the party’s victory in the Msunduzi by-elections, where the ANC won by 2,428 votes, followed by EFF with 327, and IFP with 219 votes was proof the ruling party would do well at next year’s national elections.

“I’m glad you said the victory we achieved in Msunduzi is largely because of Sanco. I am happy. In the upcoming elections, I want to see Sanco working with the ANC as we win more by-elections leading up to national elections,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘People keep spreading false narrative that ANC has done nothing’ – Ramaphosa

“Our unity is going to be more consolidated as we go for our victory again in 2024. People think the ANC is not going to perform well. They are dreaming, they are going to see how well the ANC will perform.”