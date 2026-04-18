‘World being made very dangerous’: Ramaphosa warns of rising conflict and inequality

'Now, countries resort to wars, resort to bombing other countries with which they disagree, and this militates against democracy.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on countries to unite in the fight to preserve democracy in a world increasingly beset by conflict.

Ramaphosa addressed the Summit on Defence of Democracy on Saturday. The initiative, ‘In Defence of Democracy’, is an international effort, initially launched by Brazil and Spain in 2024, to confront the rise of extremism, polarisation and disinformation.

It brought together a number of countries and governments that want to address the challenges the world faces today. Botswana and Ghana were in attendance, and Ramaphosa expressed his desire for more African countries to join the initiative.

“The world has been made uncertain. It’s also been made very dangerous. We see an increase in authoritarianism. We see an increase in the lack of democratic practises. And we also see conflict as well as war being used as policy, where conflicts, differences and disputes could be resolved through dialogue and discussions,” said Ramaphosa.

“Now, countries resort to wars, resort to bombing other countries with which they disagree, and this militates against democracy.”

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Wars increase inequality and exacerbate poverty, said Ramaphosa, adding that innocent people who are victims of all these conflicts are the ones who suffer the most.

“So the various leaders who came here were essentially saying that the progressive nations must have a response, and our response must be to mobilise the world, to mobilise progressive forces in the world, to be more focused on peace, to be more focused on resolving problems without resorting to war, and to be mobilised in adopting policies that are going to address the challenges that people face.”

Ramaphosa on inequality panel

Ramaphosa called on countries to support a 2025 G20 Summit resolution to establish a panel on inequality to be taken to the United Nations.

“We were very pleased that many nations said that they would support that initiative at the United Nations General Assembly, which we will put forward at the end of the year.

“It is important for us because addressing inequality has to be a global task, because inequality weakens democracy. It makes people lose confidence in institutions and makes people want to participate less in the affairs of their countries because they are poor and unemployed.”