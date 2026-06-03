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Ancelotti relaxed about Neymar World Cup availability

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

3 June 2026

09:13 am

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He's progressing well, he's doing well, we're in no rush," Ancelotti said after Brazil arrived in Newark.

Ancelotti relaxed about Neymar World Cup availability

Neymar gives a thumbs up as team Brazil arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Photo: Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti is in no hurry to rush star forward Neymar back from his calf injury, the Italian said on Tuesday as his team touched down in the United States ahead of the World Cup.

Ancelotti has previously said Neymar would be fit for the Selecao’s “first or second” group stage match at the global extravaganza in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Last week, Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar revealed Neymar, 34, had suffered a calf injury and would be out for up to three weeks.

Five-time winners Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

“He’s progressing well, he’s doing well, we’re in no rush,” Ancelotti said after Brazil arrived in Newark.

Neymar’s inclusion in Ancelotti’s 26-man squad was something of a surprise given he had not played for his country for almost three years and has been injury-plagued in recent seasons.

He is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances for the Selecao. This will be his fourth World Cup.

Brazil arrive at the World Cup much less feared than in most previous editions.

The team finished fifth in South American qualifying and have lost to France, Japan and Bolivia in the last year.

But Ancelotti insisted his team will be a force to be reckoned with in North America.

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“We want to compete with opponents, try to do our best, work hard — everyone knows what Brazil’s expectations are,” he said.

“Everyone knows that there are no favourites, there are some strong teams and I think Brazil can compete with anyone.”

Brazil may not carry the kind of aura of past teams, but veteran midfielder Casemiro said people back home will be expecting nothing less than a sixth world crown.

“There are big expectations, it will be tough, but we are very excited, we want to win,” he said.

Brazil are in Group C and will play Haiti and Scotland after Morocco.

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