Ramaphosa yet to study ‘Lady R’ report, says Ntshavheni as questions remain over US ambassador’s future

By Molefe Seeletsa

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says President Cyril Ramaphosa still needs to assess the final report relating to the “Lady R” scandal.

The president received the report on Friday following the conclusion of an investigation into the Russian cargo ship which docked at Simon’s Town in Western Cape on 9 December 2022.

The investigation was carried out by a three-member independent panel led by former Supreme Court judge Phineas Mojapelo.

ALSO READ: SA government commits to arresting Vladimir Putin if he sets foot in country

The panel was established after US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed he would “bet my life” that the vessel, which docked to offload equipment for the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF), received weapons from the South Africa government.

Brigety’s allegation sparked fierce political debate and suspicion as a result of South Africa’s non-aligned stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa ‘needs time’ to go through report

The report has since cleared government after the inquiry found that Lady R did not load any arms or ammunition on the ship.

According to media reports, the vessel had instead loaded food and other supplies for its return trip to Russia.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni said Ramaphosa was yet to go through the report and, therefore, would need time “to apply his mind” on it.

“The report is meant for the president and not Cabinet,” she said.

READ MORE: Yes, Russia’s Lady R was packing fire power… but ‘weapons were inbound’

‘Relevant ministry’

The minister also refrained from confirming the allegation on whether there was pressure on government to expel Brigety as ambassador.

“Fortunately, we do not deal with diplomatic issues and diplomatic relations with countries through megaphone diplomacy. We follow the proper channels and any decision that is taken will be communicated by the relevant ministry which is the Department of International Relations and Cooperation,” Ntshavheni said.

In June, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor announced, in a written reply in Parliament, that no further steps would be taken against Brigety.

The decision followed a meeting between Pandor, Brigety and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bridgety previously issued an apology for “any misimpressions left by my public remarks”.

Watch the briefing below:

‘Maximum transparency’

The Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), meanwhile, has called on Ramaphosa to release the report in the interest of the public and the Constitution.

In a statement, the non-profit organisation (NPO) said it was concerned that interviews, evidence-gathering and hearings had taken place “behind closed doors, raising concerns about the lack of openness in the process”.

“CFE reiterates its call for maximum transparency, with classified information being the only exception. CFE believes that anything less than the highest level of openness and accountability would contradict the Constitutional commitment to openness,” CFE executive director Anton Harber said on Monday.

Harber urged the president “to align with constitutional principles and practise maximum transparency in the interest of credibility and to bring closure to the ongoing controversy”.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed last week that Ramaphosa would decide whether to make certain parts public.

It was initially communicated that the report would be kept confidential due to “sensitive aspects of national security and classified information”.

NOW READ: DA opposes Ramaphosa’s alleged plan to conceal Lady R report