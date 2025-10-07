ANC’s Ramokgopa hit by claims linking her to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

A series of anonymous claims on social media allege that Ramokgopa benefited from illicit funds linked to the alleged underworld figure.

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has become the target of what appears to be a smear campaign, with her name being dragged into the scandal surrounding controversial businessman and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The scandal is currently under scrutiny by the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Social media claims link Ramokgopa to Matlala

According to messages circulated on social media and shared with several newspapers, including The Citizen, as well as online platforms, the “missing link” in the saga is the alleged connection between Matlala and “the ANC’s presidential hopeful Gwen Ramokgopa”.

Anonymous claims suggest that Matlala and Ramokgopa are so close that they refer to each other as “Ngwana ko hae”, or sibling, and that intercepted text messages allegedly show that Ramokgopa was a beneficiary of Matlala’s “largesse and illicit funds”.

The same claims allege that Matlala regularly delivered cash drop-offs, totalling R2 million, to the Pretoria East home of marketing guru Groovin Nchabeleng on Ramokgopa’s behalf.

Matlala’s criminal background and ongoing cases

Matlala, whose company Medicare24 Tshwane District provides health risk management services, was awarded a R360 million SA Police Service contract that was later cancelled after it was found to have been irregularly awarded, is in custody.

He faces charges in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court related to a botched hit on his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane, as well as money laundering charges.

Matlala, who has also been caught up in the Tembisa Hospital corruption, shot to notoriety in July when KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed he was linked to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu via his alleged associate and comrade, Brown Mogotsi.

Sources dismiss allegations as political smear

Sources close to Ramokgopa dismissed the claims as misinformation, saying her detractors were exploiting one of the most damaging scandals in the public domain to tarnish her image.

Ramokgopa has long been regarded as one of the few senior ANC leaders untainted by corruption allegations and regarded as a strong contender for the ANC presidency.

Her opponents, sources say, are determined to spread enough disinformation to weaken her prospects.

“The fact that she has no scandal to her name makes her a serious contender for the ANC presidency. That does not sit well with those campaigning for their preferred candidates, many of whom already have clouds hanging over them,” a source said.

The source said in January there was misinformation spread that Ramokgopa received money for her personal use and for ANC headquarters’ staff salaries from another corruption accused, Edwin Sodi.

Sodi’s companies, Blackhead Consulting and NJR Projects, were part of a joint venture awarded the failed R292 million contract to upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant serving Hammanskraal township north of Pretoria.

However, the source said, this did not gain any traction and now Ramokgopa’s detractors had now jumped onto the Matlala saga to attempt to tarnish her name.

Forensic probe into disinformation campaign

Tshwane Molope, spokesperson for the Progressive Business Forum, of which Ramokgopa is chair, said they have noted the faceless, false narratives circulated on social media, particularly regarding the alleged dealings with persons facing charges for serious criminal activities.

“These claims are misleading, false and baseless. In response, the PBF resolved to refer the matter to Tayfin Forensic Auditors and its lawyers to investigate and protect its reputation,” he said.

The forensic investigation into the peddled misinformation was almost complete and the report will be ready by Thursday.

The ANC’s elective congress is in 2027 and Ramokgopa has been tipped as one of the hopefuls for the party’s presidency.

