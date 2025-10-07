Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala seeking to appeal bail ruling — NPA

A notice of motion has already been served on the state.

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is preparing to appeal the court’s decision denying him bail — but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it will oppose the application.

Matlala made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, alongside his co-accused: his wife, Tsakani, and two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela.

Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, is also among the accused.

The group faces several charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.

ALSO READ: Madlanga commission: ‘Cat’ Matlala threatened to sing hours before his arrest

The charges are linked to an alleged 2023 assassination attempt on Matlala’s former partner and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Kekana and Mabusela chose to abandon their bail applications, while Matlala was denied bail by the court in September.

Tsakani and Nzama are currently out on bail of R20 000 and R10 000, respectively.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala bail appeal

The court previously heard that the state intended to apply for the centralisation of seven additional dockets linked to other investigations.

According to the NPA, approval from National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi is required before the cases can be joined.

The prosecution has also indicated plans to transfer the matter to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The case was postponed on Tuesday by Magistrate Renier Boshoff to 11 November to add two Pretoria dockets and complete the transfer process to the high court.

ALSO READ: ANC’s Ramokgopa hit by claims linking her to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Following the postponement, Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the NPA’s Johannesburg region, confirmed that Matlala intends to file for a leave to appeal application against his bail ruling.

She said a notice of motion had already been served on the state.

“As a state, we can indicate that we are in the process of preparing ourselves to oppose his application.

“We believe that this court was not misdirected, whether in law or factually, so we will be opposing his application.

“However, we are still awaiting a date for the set down of that hearing,” Mjonondwane said.

Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Vusumizi ‘Cat’ Matlala, Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama appear at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 2 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Attempted hit on Tebogo Thobejane

The state alleges that the accused orchestrated a plan to kill Thobejane, with the hit carried out in October 2023 on the N1 highway near Sandton.

Thobejane was shot in the foot during the attack.

Two other passengers were also injured, one of whom has since been left paralysed.

Thobejane reportedly fled the country following the shooting, fearing for her life.

Meanwhile, revelations at the Madlanga Commission — which is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system — have linked Matlala to a criminal cartel known as the “Big Five”.

It is alleged that the cartel is involved in local and international drug trafficking operations and contract killings, among other criminal activities.

NOW READ: ‘Cat’ Matlala caught again: SIU reveals three syndicates in Thembisa hospital corruption