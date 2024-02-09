Rand Water dismisses claims it failed to protect gunned down exec

The scene of a shooting that took place during a Rand Water event to distribute school shoes at the Zakariyya Park Hall, 29 January 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney

Rand Water has dismissed claims it failed to provide security for its assassinated Chief Shared Services officer Teboho Joala.

Joala was fatally shot during Rand Water’s Back-to-School Campaign on Monday, 29 January. He had reportedly been receiving death threats in the weeks leading up to his demise.

“It is important to note that as the Chief Shared Services Officer, Mr Joala’s business unit, included, … Risk Management and Security Services. If he had known that his life was under immediate threat, he could have reinforced his security detail,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

“Currently, the matter is in the hands of the South African Police Service (Saps). Accordingly, Rand Water would like to appeal to the media and members of the public to refrain from peddling any false and unsubstantiated information that may cast aspersions on the organisation, its leadership, and employees.

“Rand Water would like to appeal to everyone to allow the law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations without any interference or undue influence. Rand Water will continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended.”

In an interview with eNCA this week, chief whip of the Johannesburg Council, Sthembiso Zungu, who survived the shooting, said the gunman shot Joala in the head about eight times.

Zungu, who sustained gunshot wounds to his knee and shoulder in the attack, was sitting next to Joala.

“As soon as I finished speaking, I wanted to hand over to Teboho to address the gathering. I saw this guy approaching, very close, and [he] started shooting. He might have shot [him] eight times while I was sitting down,” Zungu said.

“I only got up after I felt I had been shot on the knee. I got up and asked him ‘Kwenzenjani [what is happening]?’ From there he went for me. He wanted to hit me in the head, but then I ducked and he hit me in the shoulder, at the back. After that, everyone was just running for cover. I remember kids calling me to come and hide.”

Although Joala had mentioned receiving death threats, there were no signs that his life was in danger at the venue as the hitman joined the gathering like any other community member raising no suspicions.

“He did mention that his life was in danger, wherever he goes he must be guarded. There were no guards inside the hall. It was just staff from Rand Water. The guards were outside,” said Zungu.

“There were no signs that he was in danger. There was no reason to be suspicious. However, he was not comfortable with the setting, maybe he felt something. He wanted to stay there for a short time and leave.”

Joala’s bodyguard also lost his life in the attack.