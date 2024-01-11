Rand Water to replace faulty valve in Sandton supply system − these areas will be affected

Alternative water supply will be provided should it be necessary.

Consumers in high lying areas may experience low to no pressure during the maintenance period. Picture: iStock

Some areas in the north of Johannesburg may experience low to no water pressure as Rand Water embarks on an urgent valve replacement project.

Rand Water and Johannesburg Water on Wednesday informed consumers in the Sandton supply system of the need to urgently replace an isolating valve.

The Sandton meter provides water to some parts of Johannesburg north areas.

The maintenance work to replace the faulty valve is expected to last for 20 hours, starting from Thursday 5pm until Friday 1pm.

Rand Water said it was not expecting any delays in finishing the project.

“We have a project management team that goes through every step regarding the duration of the project, we also factor time in terms of delays. We are confident that we will finish within the 20 hours,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“It will take long, but we have done it in the past. We have a qualified team of engineers who have done this before, so we’re confident we will finish this on time.”

Rand Water called on customers to use water sparingly during this period.

“Although Johannesburg Water commits to do everything within its powers to ensure its reservoirs that are supplied from the Sandton meter are filled to maximum capacity before the maintenance to minimise supply interruptions, customers in high lying areas may experience low to no pressure during the maintenance period,” said Maroo.

“Alternative water supply will be provided should it be necessary.”

The following reservoirs that are supplied by the Sandton meter may be affected:

Bryanston reservoir

Bryanston tower

Illovo reservoir

Illovo tower

Morningside reservoir

Linbro Park reservoir

Marlboro reservoir

Linbro Park

Marlboro direct feeds

