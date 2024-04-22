Three suspects make first court appearance for Rand Water exec’s murder (VIDEO)

Accused killers of Teboho Joala and his bodyguard faced court, charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The three men accused of killing Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard, Sifiso Shange, made their first court appearance at the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Joala and Shange were gunned down on 29 January during a school donation event held at the Zakariyya Park Civic Hall, in the south of Johannesburg. The executive was shot eight times in full view of primary school children.

Khulekani Mdluli, Zamokuhle Ntombela, and Lindani Mtshali appeared briefly at the court on Monday under heavy police guard.

Charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder

The trio have been charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Gauteng Police confirmed on Friday that an intelligence-driven operation led to the apprehension of the three suspects.

“The team, inclusive of the Provincial Crime Detection Tracking Team and Tactical Response Team (TRT), traced the first suspect and arrested him on 18 April 2024, while on his way from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng. Upon questioning him, further information was received about two other suspects who were hiding in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

“The team travelled to KZN in pursuit of the suspects and managed to arrest the two men who are linked to murder. Of the three suspects arrested, two had warrants of arrest issued against them in the same case. The third suspect was arrested without a warrant of arrest in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.”

Bail application on 29 April

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that their case was postponed to 29 April 2024, for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, another suspect linked to the case, Ayanda Ngwenya, 27, was arrested on 13 March for possession of a firearm that is suspected to be the one used in the murders.

Muridili confirmed that Ngwenya remains in custody, and his case has been remanded to 16 May 2024.

‘This brings back that memory’ – Zungu

City of Johannesburg Council Chief Whip Sithembiso Zungu, who was wounded in the shooting, was present in court on Monday, where he told journalists that he was emotional after court.

Zungu reportedly recognised the shooter among the three men who appeared in the dock.

Watch Sithembiso Zungu talk after court

WATCH: ANC Chief whip in the Joburg Council Sthembiso Zungu, who was wounded in the shooting that claimed #TebohoJoala’s life, was in court today. Zungu says he recognised the shooter among the 3 men who appeared in the dock earlier pic.twitter.com/emdxwUBKLM — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) April 22, 2024

“I’m just grateful that they were in court; [I’m] hoping that something will happen. I’m distressed, and it left a lot of people traumatised until this day.”

“Coming face-to-face with them like this brings back that memory.”

