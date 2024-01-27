What we know so far about Rassie Erasmus’s ‘freak accident’; impact on Boks coaching plans

Time out: SA rugby director Rassie Erasmus suffered severe chemical burns from a detergent in a ‘freak accident’.

Former Springboks coach and South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been admitted to hospital following a freak accident.

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) confirmed on Saturday that the former Springboks coach sustained chemical burns while using a powerful detergent.

Rassie Erasmus ‘man down’ in hospital

The 51-year-old Erasmus is “recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product,” Saru said in a statement.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

What happened to Rassie?

According to TimesLIVE, it is understood Erasmus attempted to unblock a drain using a plunger when the accident occurred but details around what happened remain sketchy.

Though the statement said he would return to work within weeks, SA Rugby remain hopeful they can announce the new Springboks coaching structure as planned in the coming weeks.

The hunt is on for new Springboks head coach

Erasmus kick-started the process to find a replacement for Jacques Nienaber who vacated the position of Springboks head coach, as well as assistant coach Felix Jones.

It was also widely reported in the media last year that Erasmus might again take up the position as Springboks head coach on an interim basis.

Springboks RWC glory…and Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus coached the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup glory in 2019 in Japan before he stepped into the director of rugby role ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Back to the pitch

Meanwhile, the Springboks will hit the rugby field in July when they take on Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria to kick off their home season.

The much-anticipated season will see the World Cup champions return to Bloemfontein for a Test match for the first time, since their 13-12 loss to Wales in 2022.

RWC reunion: Springboks vs All Blacks

A Rugby World Cup (RWC) reunion is also on the horizon when the South African team are expected to take on New Zealand in August and September.

The Springboks will once again go head to head against the All Blacks on the field, just over 10 months after SA’s RWC victory.

In October last year, the South African team beat New Zealand 12-11 in France to claim the coveted Webb Ellis Cup through securing a fourth World Cup victory.

With tickets expected to go on sale soon, Springbok rugby supporters are encouraged to only buy from official outlets.

Springboks’ home Test schedule for 2024

Saturday, 6 July: SA v Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA v Ireland (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA v Portugal (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs. New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

