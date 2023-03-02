Rastafarians march to authorities for ‘freedom’
Marizka Coetzer
Rastafari Community of South Africa (RCSA) general secretary Jahra Keletso Manyike said it felt like they were still in the 1990s.
A group of Rastafarians protest outside a building that houses the SAPS in Pretoria, 1 March 2023. They are protesting for their rights after a member of their community was allegedly arrested and had his dreadlocks cut off by police in the Free State recently . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
