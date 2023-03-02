Marizka Coetzer
2 Mar 2023
5:54 am
Rastafarians march to authorities for ‘freedom’

Marizka Coetzer

Rastafari Community of South Africa (RCSA) general secretary Jahra Keletso Manyike said it felt like they were still in the 1990s.

Rasta march - PTA
A group of Rastafarians protest outside a building that houses the SAPS in Pretoria, 1 March 2023. They are protesting for their rights after a member of their community was allegedly arrested and had his dreadlocks cut off by police in the Free State recently . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A group of Rastafarians marched to police offices in Pretoria with red, yellow and green flags and cannabis trees to hand over a memorandum of demands following alleged discrimination. They sat in a circle while they passed around and puffed cannabis as the police watched. '1990s' Rastafari Community of South Africa (RCSA) general secretary Jahra Keletso Manyike said it felt like they were still in the 1990s with discrimination, victimisation, violations and injustice being the approved order of the day. “We condemn the recent violation of the temple of one of our own, Ras Makalo Mohale, in Phuthaditjhaba in the...

