Rastafarians march to authorities for ‘freedom’

A group of Rastafarians marched to police offices in Pretoria with red, yellow and green flags and cannabis trees to hand over a memorandum of demands following alleged discrimination.

They sat in a circle while they passed around and puffed cannabis as the police watched.

‘1990s’

Rastafari Community of South Africa (RCSA) general secretary Jahra Keletso Manyike said it felt like they were still in the 1990s with discrimination, victimisation, violations and injustice being the approved order of the day.

“We condemn the recent violation of the temple of one of our own, Ras Makalo Mohale, in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, where he was abducted by security operations, taken to the bush, [and they] threatened to terminate his life and his dreadlocks were cut off,” he said.

Manyike added that “the crime of the victim, we presume, is because he was Rasta”. In the memorandum, the RCSA members demanded the government and the SA Police Service (Saps) refrain from disturbing the Rastafari community and stop harassing and intimidating them.

Accountabilty

They have also demanded the state administrator take responsibility and accountability for the acts against Mohale.

“We are hoping for assistance for the Rasta whose deadlocks have been cut off and they must give back his dignity. We need an apology to the whole Rasta community,” he said.

Ras Nkosikhona Sotshangane said when President Cyril Ramaphosa talked about industrialising cannabis, the president forgot he was against the Rastafarians.

“Ganja is healing the nation. We heal a lot of people from a lot of diseases with cannabis. “Cannabis is not a drug, it’s a herb,” he said. Sotshangane claimed that many Rastafarians were still being arrested for possession and use of cannabis.

‘Free country’

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleka said no one should be subjected to victimisation. “This should be a free country after all, accommodating all races, religious and tribes.”

He said the issue of cannabis intake should be treated with caution, based on legalising and regulating it. “If they are harvesting and selling it illegally, the local police should execute the functions against that.

If it is used for cultural practices and well-being in terms of cultivating and consuming it; they should be left alone, as its benefits to the Rastafarian community cannot be ignored,” Maluleka said.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly granted the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services a second request for permission – in terms of Rule 286(4) (b) – to extend the subject of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

