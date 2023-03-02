‘Lions will look to surprise us,’ say wary Bulls ahead of Gauteng derby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

While the Lions may not be having the best United Rugby Championship season, their win against Glasgow Warriors last weekend would have given them a boost and they’ll come out firing against the Bulls in their Gauteng derby at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

That’s according to Bulls flank Marco van Staden, as well as assistant coach Chris Rossouw.

The Lions are down in 12th place on the URC points log and possibly out of the running to make the knockout rounds, but according to Van Staden, they’re a team that can never be written off.

‘Come out firing’

“The Lions will come at us with a lot of energy this weekend. They’ll come out firing, play with a high tempo and will look to surprise us,” said flanker Van Staden.

“We’re both under a bit of pressure, for different reasons … they’ve had a few losses recently and we need wins and good performances with the playoffs coming up.

“It’s always a good competition when two South African teams clash and this weekend will be no different.”

Rossouw added one shouldn’t look at the number of wins (six from 14) when judging Ivan van Rooyen’s Lions.

“The Lions are very dangerous. They can beat anyone on any day and they’re coming off a good win. They play good rugby.

“They’re a team that don’t go away … they’ve been like that for years, it’s their mentality. They don’t give up and that’s why we respect them so much.

“The perception is that we should beat them and that’s why we need no motivation for this game.”

Stormers loss

But while the struggling Lions won last weekend, the Bulls lost to the Stormers in the big north-south derby at Loftus Versfeld last time out.

“We’ve had a look at where we went wrong,” said Van Staden. “We’ve taken some learnings from that game. The big thing is we had opportunities to score tries and didn’t take them.

“So, since that match we’ve focused on our accuracy and finishing off opportunities. It’s simple mistakes that cost us that day, and we can’t continue like that.

“We have the playoffs coming up in the next few weeks and need to start building some momentum towards the end of the season.”

Van Staden has been in good form in recent times, something that will help him keep the Springbok selectors interested in his game. And with a World Cup coming up later in 2023, staying fit and playing well will be key for the flanker.

“I feel like I’m back to where I should be,” said the 27-year-old.

“But there’s always work to do and something to improve. But, I’m glad and happy to be playing again. I’m enjoying my rugby, and that contributes to one’s form. Whatever happens (with regards to the Boks) I’ll be happy with that.”