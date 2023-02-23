Ekurhuleni speaker Raymond Dhlamini voted out through motion of no confidence

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance’s Raymond Dhlamini has been removed as speaker of Ekurhuleni after failing to garner enough votes in a motion of no confidence.

This after 139 members voted in favour of his removal, while 79 voted against the motion.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Nthabiseng Tshivhenga has been elected as acting speaker for the council.

Service delivery

Speaking to EWN, Tshivhenga said the people of Ekurhuleni finally have someone to listen to their issues. She said the party will go out to communities to ensure maximum participation.

“We feel relived that the people of Ekurhuleni are finally going to get service delivery, that the people of Ekurhuleni are finally going to have an ear that listens to them,” she said.

“However, we want to indicate that as the EFF we are going to use the power of the legislature and the speaker to be impartial in our approach and very independent to ensure that councillors are able to express their views freely in council and to ensure that there is maximum participation from communities. We will go out there and play our oversight role and hold the executive mayor accountable.”

This only a week after the Johannesburg High Court ruled in Dhlamini’s favour following the DA’s challenge against his removal.

The high court last Monday ordered Dhlamini be reinstated as Ekurhuleni council speaker.

In its judgment, the court found that Dhlamini’s removal from office was illegal.

The DA decided to take legal action after the speaker was voted out through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting on 2 February.

He was temporarily replaced by Tshivhenga, who is now acting in the position.

Last week, the court has ruled that Tshivhenga’s election was unlawful and should be reversed.

“Any decisions or acts taken pursuant to the unlawful decisions are declared to be unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid – and are reviewed and set aside,” the judgment read.

The Ekurhuleni Municipality was further ordered to pay the DA’s legal fees including the costs of two counsel.

‘Everything went well’

Following his removal on Thursday evening, Dhlamini said he would not complain this time around as everything happened legally.

“Everything went well, we can’t complain. Democracy is at play so we have to allow it. If people follow all the processes accordingly, then we should not be worried. This time they followed the processes accordingly, we just have to accept and move on,” Dhlamini told EWN.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde