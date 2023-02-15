Hein Kaiser
‘Misbehave and pay’ – Public officials who ‘rig’ the system in favour of political parties warned

In his ruling in favour of Ekurhuleni speaker and the DA, acting judge AC Dodson reminded public officials of their constitutional obligations.

City of Ekurhuleni council meeting in Germiston on 8 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney
A precedent-setting ruling by the High Court in Johannesburg has warned city administrators across the country that if they try to rig the system unconstitutionally in favour of political parties, they will be personally liable financially. The court ruling went in favour of Ekurhuleni speaker Raymond Dhlamini and the Democratic Alliance (DA). They went to court after Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi illegally called a special council meeting that resulted in Dhlamini’s ousting and the installation of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Nthabiseng Tshivhengwa last week. The ruling, including a cost order, was awarded to Dhlamini and the DA against...

