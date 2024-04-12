Daily news update: Nsfas chair resigns | Former Miss SA mourned | New Ekurhuleni mayor makes promises

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Ernest Khosa has resigned, former Miss SA Sasha-Lee Walton has allegedly taken her own life, and newly-elected City of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza promises to restore service delivery.

We also look at former president Jacob Zuma accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of being above the law, the EFF calling the scrapping of e-tolls a ‘fake victory’ for the ruling party, and there being a wild clapback on the Real Housewives of Durban.

News today: 12 April

Nsfas board chair Ernest Khosa resigns

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board chairperson Ernest Khosa has resigned.

Nsfas board chairperson Ernest Khosa has asked to be placed on a leave of absence. Photo: X/@zsimayi

Khosa asked to be placed on leave in the wake of allegations against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). The organisation accused him and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande of corruption.

Miss SA princess Sasha-Lee Walton mourned after passing

The former beauty queen and Miss SA contestant Sasha-Lee Walton died on Tuesday.

Sasha-Lee Walton and a younger Daniel. Photo: Facebook/Sasha-Lee Walton

Netwerk24 reports that two close friends have confirmed her death. The 54-year-old Walton allegedly took her own life. She lived in Cape Town.

New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other

While newly elected City of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza pledged to improve service delivery, opposition members pointed fingers at each other regarding his election.

Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: X / @City_Ekurhuleni

Xhakaza was elected unopposed in a council meeting on Thursday, succeeding African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana.

Zuma: ‘We come to court all the time, but Ramaphosa has never been’

Former president Jacob Zuma has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being above the law for not showing up in court.

Former president Jacob Zuma in Soweto on 5 January 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Zuma briefly appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday in his pursuit to privately prosecute his successor.

EFF slams ANC ‘fake victory’ over e-tolls

Political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have reacted to the scrapping of e-tolls, calling this decision a “fake victory” by the ruling party which is “nothing short of absurd”.

Picture: Michel Bega

After a decade of the insufferable beeping on highways, Gauteng road users will be freed from the burden of paying e-tolls from Thursday midnight.

Angel’s Epic Clapback: Real Housewives of Durban drama takes a wild turn

In the glamorous world of the Showmax Real Housewives of Durban, where shade is thrown as casually as champagne is sipped, one cast member has taken the art of the comeback to a whole new level.

Real Housewives of Durban Angel Ndlela, Image Instagram

Angel Ndlela, the fiery businesswoman and singer known for her wit, was embroiled in a heated exchange with fellow cast member Nonku Williams.

‘I want to be an example’ – Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye bags reality TV show

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye is over the moon after bagging a reality show, Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player, Junior Khanye, has bagged a reality TV show. Picture: Supplied

Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye will premiere on Mzansi Wethu DStv Channel 163 on Thursday, 11 July, at 6:30pm.

Mokoka and Steyn line up as favourites for Two Oceans titles

While they won’t have things all their own way, all eyes will be on Stephen Mokoka and Gerda Steyn on Saturday when they line up as the pre-race favourites at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town.

Long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka during a training session. Picture: Hollywood Athletics Club

Mokoka will make his highly anticipated debut over the 56km distance, and while he enters uncharted territory there is little doubt that he’s the man to beat.

Kaizer Chiefs remember Luke Fleurs on anniversary of Ellis Park disaster

The 23rd anniversary of the Ellis Park disaster was remembered with an added sense of grief by Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday, as they held a memorial service at FNB Stadium for 24 year-old Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs, who was killed in a hijacking on April 3.

Luke Fleurs was killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg in April 3. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“The 11th of April is a special day for Kaizer Chiefs, and today makes it even more so,” said Kaizer Chiefs Marketing director Jessica Motaung.

