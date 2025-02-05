Rea Vaya drivers ‘live in fear’ and demand long-term safety plan

Rea Vaya drivers warn of more strikes unless the city provides a long-term safety plan, following deadly shootings of two drivers.

A Rea Vaya bus after the driver was shot and killed in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday. Rea Vaya suspended services after two bus drivers were shot dead in separate incidents. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Rea Vaya bus drivers have warned the city of Joburg and transport MMC Kenny Kunene that they will not return to work today unless a proper, long-term safety plan is implemented.

This comes after two drivers were shot and killed in separate incidents in Soweto on Monday night.

The drivers are demanding a permanent and consistent security strategy to prevent further such attacks.

Rea Vaya drivers demand permanent security strategy

They were locked in a meeting yesterday morning with Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officials until around lunch time, discussing the way forward.

According to reports, the first attack happened after 8pm, while the second shooting occurred just 15 minutes later in a different location.

Shop steward Risimati Mathebula described the killings as targeted assassinations.

“What happened was a coordinated hit. You don’t shoot someone more than twice if it’s self-defence. This was planned, orchestrated and executed with precision. The two drivers were far apart and the killers had a vehicle,” Mathebula said.

He added that the first bus in Mapetla was riddled with at least eight bullets, while the second bus in Protea Glen was hit with about 17 bullets. One of the victims, a 31-year-old driver, had only been with the company since December 2024.

During a visit to the Soweto bus depot in Meadowlands, The Citizen saw one of the buses covered in shattered glass, bullet holes and bloodstains.

Buses covered in shattered glass, bullet holes and bloodstains

The second bus had already been taken to the Selby depot.

“They promised to prioritise our safety, but their security plans only last two or three days before disappearing,” Mathebula said.

“We need a long-term safety strategy, not inconsistent short-term measures.”

He emphasised the importance of a visible security presence.

“A real deterrent is knowing that if someone fires a shot, police will be on the scene within five minutes. That would make criminals think twice.”

Despite the city’s schedule indicating that operations would resume today, Mathebula said this remained uncertain as they wanted safety assurances.

Drivers want safety assurances

“We are waiting for their safety plan. If it meets our needs and truly protects us, we will return to work. If not, we will down tools. Today, we did not work – the service was suspended. If the plan is inadequate, we will strike for a proper, long-term solution.”

A driver who has worked at Rea Vaya for nine years said the attacks had shaken the workforce.

“We are not safe and we are not emotionally okay. These killings make us wonder if we should even go to work.

“It could happen to any of us next. We don’t know who is behind this or why they are targeting the company,” he said.

He also highlighted the lack of worker protection.

“As drivers, we don’t have death benefits, risk benefits or even medical coverage. Ever since the company brought in business practitioners, all those benefits have been taken away.

Lack of worker protection

“If I were injured, I’d just be sent to a public hospital.”

Another driver criticised Kunene’s absence, saying the city’s leadership had failed to engage directly with them.

“How can they make decisions about our safety from their offices and then tell us to return to work?”

