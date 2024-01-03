Rea Vaya bus depot blocked, transport services suspended

Piotrans, the company that operates Johannesburg‘s Rea Vaya bus operator was placed under business rescue in December.

Rea Vaya buses stand at the Rea Vaya bus depot in Dobsonville yesterday. They will start rolling as normal, in spite of the company being placed under business rescue. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Johannesburg bus operator Rea Vaya said its buses have been blocked from leaving the depot and are not operating due to a worker dispute leaving passengers stranded.

“Rea Vaya Passengers are informed that buses are not operating today due to labour related issues between Piotrans and its employees,” the service told its customers on X.

“The exit point of the depot has been blocked and all buses cannot operate. We apologise and advise passengers to use alternative transport,” Rea Vaya said.

Rea Vaya Passengers are informed that buses are NOT operating today due to labour related issues between Piotrans and its employees. The exit point of the depot has been blocked and all buses cannot operate. We apologise and advise passengers to use alternative transport. January 3, 2024

Business rescue

This comes after creditors tried to seize part of its fleet due to outstanding debt earlier this year.

Piotrans, has been marred by problems preventing the company from running optimally.

Mahier Tayob, the business rescue practitioner who has since taken over the reigns at Rea Vaya said anyone found to have broken the law will be held to account.

Wrong doers

Speaking to The Citizen, Tayob said he would not hesitate to refer any wrongdoers to the authorities.

“I am obliged in law to investigate the affairs of the entity and where there is criminal culpability you can rest assured there will be arrests. Not only will there be arrests, but if somebody has benefited because of impropriety that they have caused, I will seek to recover those funds.

“I am apprehensive about the possibility of sabotage which cannot be ruled out as a potential threat,” said Tayob.

Money owed

A fuel supply firm and vehicle repair outlet that is allegedly owed more than R500 000 by the bus operator successfully applied for it to be placed under business rescue.

The creditors approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which agreed for the business rescue to go ahead, following alleged mismanagement and maladministration.

