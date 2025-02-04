US funding freeze on HIV-Aids partially lifted for SA

The US has approved a waiver for life-saving HIV treatment funding in SA after a freeze threatened critical healthcare services.

There is hope for South Africa and rest of the continent for some reprieve from the US after the US presidential order to stop US funding for vital HIV-Aids programmes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has approved an emergency humanitarian waiver for HIV treatment.

Since US President Donald Trump announced a freeze on foreign aid last week, many countries, including South Africa, readied themselves to wind down HIV treatment work.

Many HIV-Aids centres and public institutions in South Africa had been preparing to shut down their activities in anticipation of the drying up of the US funding.

UNAids, an United Nations agency for HIV-Aids, said there were 1.3 million people who were newly infected with HIV every year globally, translating to 3 500 every day.

But there is new hope after Rubio reportedly signed the waiver on US HIV treatment aid, with many praying it won’t be reversed.

The freeze involved an immediate halt on existing efforts, a suspension of the disbursement of funds and a hold on future projects, pending a review.

But Rubio then issued a temporary waiver for existing “life-saving humanitarian assistance” programmes, to include “core life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs”.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi was yesterday engaged in discussion with representatives of the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) in Pretoria.

He received a briefing about the Trump administration’s decision to suspend the programme and what Rubio’s waiver entailed.

National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said since there had been no formal briefing about the matter from the US, the minister was being briefed for the first time by the Pepfar delegation.