‘Sabotage can’t be ruled out as potential threat at Rea Vaya’ − business rescue practitioner

Tayob vows he will refer any wrongdoers to the authorities.

PioTrans, which operates Rea Vaya, has been placed under business rescue. Photo: X/ @Glamfairympolo

The business rescue practitioner who’s taken the reigns at Rea Vaya said anyone found to have broken the law at Rea Vaya will be held to account.

PioTrans, which operates Rea Vaya, was placed under business rescue last week.

A fuel supply firm and vehicle repair outlet that is allegedly owed more than R500 000 by the bus operator successfully applied for it to be placed under business rescue.

The creditors approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which agreed for the business rescue to go ahead, following alleged mismanagement and maladministration.

Sabotage

Speaking to The Citizen, business rescue practitioner Mahier Tayob, who has since took over the reigns at Rea Vaya, said he would not hesitate to refer any wrongdoers to the authorities.

“I am obliged in law to investigate the affairs of the entity and where there is criminal culpability you can rest assured there will be arrests. Not only will there be arrests, but if somebody has benefited because of impropriety that they have caused, I will seek to recover those funds.

“I am apprehensive about the possibility of sabotage which cannot be ruled out as a potential threat,” said Tayob.

ALSO READ: Rea Vaya bus operator placed under business rescue

Processes

Tayob said now that the Rea Vaya board has been dissolved and he has taken over, there are two processes that will follow.

“The first is to ensure that services are not disrupted (strengthening operations) whilst developing a business plan inculcating a suitable business model, while process two is more on compliance which includes investigating the affairs of the entity and taking appropriate steps to remedy any and all breaches.”

With the new year just a few days away and with many people going back to work and universities, Tayob said they will strive to ensure that services are not disrupted.

Meanwhile, Rea Vaya commuters have been urged to remain calm with Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene insisting that everything is fine.

ALSO READ: Business rescue for Rea Vaya bus service – but ‘don’t panic’