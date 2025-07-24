Rejected applicants allege nepotism in traffic programme

Young applicants claim they were sidelined in favour of politically connected candidates in a North West traffic learnership programme.

The management of North West department of community safety and transport has been accused of nepotism for allegedly recruiting government officials’ relatives for a traffic learnership programme and ignoring young people with no such connections.

The squabble between the young people and the department began last month.

The unsuccessful applicants approached local community leaders and political parties for help.

One of the applicants, who asked not to be named due to fears of reprisal, said some officials in the department had told them they were intentionally being sidelined to make way for politically connected individuals.

“In March this year, the department advertised vacancies for traffic officers’ learnerships,” said the angry young man.

“We applied and were called for interviews. But none of us was recruited despite meeting all the requirements.

“The insider told us that they replaced us with family members of ANC and government officials.

“We need authorities to investigate the matter.”

Another source close to the situation said when Wessels Morweng took over as the MEC, he instructed the officials to re-advertise the vacancies and “that is where things went wrong”.

The source said: “Most applicants who were not recruited met all the advertised requirements.

“We were told that CVs arrived after the closing date, so they continued with the recruitment process to accommodate them.”

The Citizen has seen a document showing that out of 34 applicants, eight who were recruited were close family members and former members of the ANC.

In a letter of complaint signed by 14 unsuccessful applicants, they requested the portfolio committee to investigate their allegations of nepotism.

“We are writing to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the irregularities and unfair selection of candidates in the recent [process/selection/event] conducted by the office of the MEC for the learnership programme.

“Despite meeting the required qualifications and criteria, we were not selected, and we have reason to believe that the process was compromised by nepotism and favouritism,” the letter read.

“The specific irregularities we wish to bring to your attention include a lack of transparency in the selection process, favouritism shown to certain candidates with apparent connections to officials and disregard for established criteria and fairness.

“These irregularities undermine the principles of meritocracy and equal opportunity.”

The applicants asked that the relevant authorities investigate the allegations, review the selection process and take corrective measures to ensure fairness and transparency.

Chair of the portfolio committee in the provincial legislature Freddy Sonakile confirmed the matter was brought to his attention.

“We have written to the affected department to account fully for the issues raised,” he said.

“The committee will assess all relevant documentation and decide on a way forward.

“Where there is evidence of wrongdoing, we will not hesitate to recommend remedial action or refer to oversight institutions such as the Public Service Commission and the Public Protector.

“The committee remains committed to clean governance, merit-based appointments and protecting the integrity of public programmes meant to benefit the people, especially the youth of our province,” said Sonakile.

Charles Matlou, the departmental media liaison officer, denied the allegations.

“The positions were advertised and the process to select candidates was embarked upon.

“This was done in line with the Public Service Regulations on employment processes and procedures.

“Since then, there have been numerous allegations of wrongdoing and no-one has come forward with any evidence.

“No applicant is required to disclose any relation to any specific public representative and/or their parents or spouses.

“Therefore, we cannot say whether any of the candidates is related to any politician and/or officials.”