‘Something does not add up’ – NW lobby group challenges appointment of social development HOD

By Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

North West lobby group Brown Mogotsi Foundation is challenging the appointment of the social development head of department (HOD), Relebohile Mofokane, who was placed on special leave along with MEC Boitumelo Moiloa in May by premier Bushy Maape.

The lobby group alleges Mofokane was irregularly appointed to the senior position without meeting requirements.

Material requirements

“We are of the view that Mr Mofokane did not meet the material requirements of NQF L7 and therefore should have been disqualified and not appointed to the position of HOD. The decision to make the appointment should be reviewed,” the court papers read.

The month-long leave was extended to the end of July for both Moiloa and Mofokane. Mofokane enjoys a whopping R1.5-million annual salary, plus a 10% non-pensionable monthly allowance.

ALSO READ: Maloyi takes over as acting North West premier as Maape recovers from surgery

The post, as advertised by the office of the premier, looked for a holder of undergraduate (NQF 7) and postgraduate qualifications. The premier’s spokesperson Sello Tatai rejected the allegations.

“This matter was concluded and cleared by the Office of the Public Protector, together with the South African Qualifications Authority. Mofokane does qualify to be an HOD and it is there in the public protector’s report,” Tatai said.

‘Something does not add up’

The Democratic Alliance’s Freddy Sonakile said: “Yes, the public protector has cleared him but the PSC [Public Service Commission] says the opposite. Something does not add up to his qualifications.

“What I also find to be odd is that since he was hired he has never signed a performance agreement and contract, so I wonder how he operates?”

ALSO READ: Maape, Maloi vie for ANC North West top post

Mofokane is said to have stirred similar controversy in 2019 when the PSC found he did not qualify to work in former minister of communications Faith Muthambi’s office because, it was reported, he only had a matric certificate.

However, at the beginning of 2020, his CV listed a postgraduate diploma from a private college called Cranefield College.