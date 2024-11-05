Renaming Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled could spark US tensions

Political analyst Sanet Solomon from the University of South Africa (Unisa) says renaming Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled could result in diplomatic tensions between South Africa and the United States (US).

The ANC in Gauteng is pushing for the renaming of Sandton Drive to honour the struggle of the people of Palestine in their ongoing battle with Israel.

The American Consulate in Sandton is located on Sandton Drive opposite the Sandton City mall.

A threat to foreign investment

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Solomon said there could be far-reaching implications after the name change.

“This move could also discourage US funding in Johannesburg and possibly the country. This could be problematic as both domestic and foreign investment have decreased in South Africa.”

The Citizen understands that there’s also an existing twinning agreement between New York City and Johannesburg.

The agreement aims to strengthen growth and development in the two cities through economic and cultural engagements.

Meanwhile, Solomon also raised concerns about the necessity of the name change amid Johannesburg’s financial woes and service delivery challenges.

“This is rarely a pressing issue given the metro’s financial constraints, infrastructure challenges and other socio-economic ills.

Many would recommend redirecting those resources used in this process towards struggling South Africans.”

Name change motivated by international politics

Recently ANC First Deputy Secretary, Nomvula Mokonyane told an ANC gathering in Johannesburg that the name change was to show support for the people of Palestine and to show resistance against the West.

“When they have their letterheads, they must say United States of America (US) No.1 Leila Khaled Drive in Johannesburg.

We are sending a message they cannot dominate us and tell us what to do. It must be in their faces, it must be on their computers, it must be in their letterheads.”

However, there are question marks on Khaled’s character since she is seen as a terrorist in some countries for her role in the hijacking of several planes.

Allegations of fraud

Martin Williams, a ward councillor in Sandton, told The Citizen on Monday that his party had requested an audit of all the signatures of people who are in support of the name change.

The Community Development department in the City of Johannesburg claimed that there are over 100,000 signatures in support of the renaming of Sandton Drive.

However, Williams said there is a suspicion that some of the entries could be fraudulent.

He said thousands of them did not have ID numbers or contact details such as cell phone numbers and addresses.

In some instances, the same name and surname appeared more than once.

“I have written to the mayor and the city manager asking for an audit of the signatures.”

Williams said there are also trust issues over the signatures because the MMC of Community Development Kabelo Gwamanda was recently arrested for fraud.

On the other hand, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told The Citizen on Monday that his party will also campaign against the renaming of Sandton Drive.

Though ActionSA holds a significant position in the council and is a strategic partner of the ANC in Johannesburg, the party said it does not agree with the name change.

“We have publicly said that we do not agree with the name change and we will continue with our objection to the name change of Sandton Drive,” he said.

