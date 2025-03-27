IT’S OFFICIAL! Trump appoints Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to SA

Political parties in South Africa had mixed reactions to Bozell's nomination.

Leo Brent Bozell III has been appointed by Donald Trump as US ambassador to South Africa. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has officially appointed Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa.

The conservative Bozell III takes over from Reuben Brigety who resigned late last year.

Trump posted the announcement on his Truth social media platform on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Brent Bozell will be our next United States Ambassador to South Africa. Brent is the Founder of the Media Research Center, which has exposed fake news hypocrites for many years.

“Brent brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a nation that desperately needs it. Congratulations, Brent!” Trump said.

The appointment of Bozell III was also posted on the Senate Congressional Record on 24 March.

“Leo Brent Bozell III, of Virginia, to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of South Africa,” read the note from the Senate and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Tensions

Bozell III’s appointment comes as tensions are high between South Africa and the United States.

Trump has cut financial aid to South Africa and issued an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues and criticising Pretoria for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice.

This has been exacerbated after South Africa’s former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was declared persona non grata and given just a week to leave the US due to his comments about the Trump administration.

United States chargé d’affaires

Bozell III’s appointment comes after Dana Brown, the United States chargé d’affaires in South Africa, resigned from the US State Department.

The US Department of State selected David Greene, the current deputy chief of Mission in Abuja, Nigeria, to serve as Chargé d’Affaires at the US Mission to South Africa.

