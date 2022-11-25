Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
25 Nov 2022
4:30 am
News

GBV costs the country’s GDP over R42 billion annually, report

Reitumetse Makwea

SA has one of the highest rates of GBV in the world.

GBV report
Picture: iStock
As the country officially kicks off its annual 16 Days of Activism today, research laid bare the high price of gender-based violence (GBV): it costs SA's gross domestic product (GDP) more than R42 billion every year. SA has one of the highest GBV rates globally SA has one of the highest rates of GBV in the world and, until now, its economic cost to society has been less documented: from healthcare, implementing GBV programmes, the costs of correctional services, absenteeism resulting from GBV and unemployment. Report Audit, tax and advisory service KPMG's report, Too costly to ignore – the economic...

Read more on these topics